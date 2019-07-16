Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. is a fine, well-respected man who has served our city and state well during his career as a lawyer and in his current position on the state’s highest court.
In 42 years of practicing law, Minton has served as a circuit judge, a state appellate court judge and was elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky in 2006. He was reelected in 2014. Fellow justices have chosen him to serve as the chief justice for three consecutive four-year terms since 2008.
Minton has had a very distinguished career, to say the least. During his time on the bench, he has worked tirelessly to improve the state’s justice system and to ensure that everyone has equal access to legal representation.
In 2010, Minton led the effort to create the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission, intended to make it easier for the poor to obtain civil legal aid. This is a very important initiative that we believe Minton led because there should be no one in this state who is charged with a crime or involved in a family court matter who shouldn’t have access to an attorney.
Through Minton’s hard work and countless years testifying before the General Assembly, he has ensured that this did indeed become a reality.
In 2017, his administration implemented the first set of uniform family law rules. Previously, each county had its own rules created by local judges, prolonging cases transferred to different districts. Courts now use e-filing and other electronic services thanks to the Technology Governance Committee he created, along with a Compensation Commission to ensure equal and competitive pay for judicial branch employees.
This was also a very important initiative made possible through the tireless work of Minton. Speeding up long backlogs in our family court system is something we all should welcome as well as competitive pay for judicial branch employees.
While Minton doesn’t seek the spotlight, he was acknowledged Friday by Kentucky Legal Aid in Bowling Green for his dedication to improving both the justice system and equal access to legal services. He was inducted into the Kentucky Legal Aid Ambassadors Circle.
According to a news release, those who are inducted into the Ambassadors Circle “embody unwavering devotion to bridging the justice gap for the most vulnerable among us and those who strive to improve the civil justice system to better serve all residents of Kentucky.”
This paragraph sums up very well what Minton has done in regard to improving the legal system in Kentucky and ensuring everyone has access to legal counsel.
We are very proud of him and commend him on this most deserved honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.