Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., a Bowling Green resident, has only a few weeks left in his role. He is retiring and leaving a court system he guided through difficult times.
In his final State of the Judiciary Address on Oct. 20, Minton reflected on his career and its challenges regarding the Great Recession and the COVID-19 epidemic.
“The early days of my administration were roiled by the Great Recession, considered one of the worst economic downturns in our country’s history,” he said in the address in the State Capitol Chambers. “Deep state budget cuts left all three branches reeling and, by 2012, the Judicial Branch was forced to furlough employees. For the first time in the modern history of the court system, we had to close courthouse doors for several days to balance our budget.
“At the same time, there was no funding for a pay equity plan to make Judicial Branch salaries competitive with the rest of state government or for a capital project to replace the court system’s obsolete case management system, which was at risk for failure.”
When the COVID epidemic hit, the effects were widespread and impacting. Minton said during his address that “as society shut down, the courts were forced to immediately move from in-person to virtual operations, turning on a dime to reinvent our entire way of doing business. I can think of no other event in my lifetime that has created a more prolonged disruption to the function of the courts than the COVID-19 epidemic.”
Beyond the historic recession and the epidemic, Minton outlined improvements to the courts during his tenure, including modernizing electronic court records, improving pay parity for court employees and elected officials, improving transparency and accountability and juvenile justice reform. In 2010, he noted during his final address that he created “the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission to increase access to civil legal aid for the poor.”
The Bowling Green resident has been chief justice for 14 years. He served the state and his district, which includes Warren and 12 other counties, with integrity and guided the legal community through difficult times. His push to improve the quality of the system through improving salaries to attract “the best and brightest attorneys to public service” is admirable.
He earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky and was in private law practice for 15 years until becoming a Warren Circuit Court judge in 1992.
He served in the circuit court for 11 years before being named to the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 2003, serving as a justice there for three years.
Minton was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2006 and was named chief justice two years later.
He has been an outstanding leader in our county and the state. We wish him well and extend a congratulatory job “well done.”