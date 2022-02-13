When it comes to housing in Bowling Green, there are two compatible truths: the fast-growing city has a need for much more housing, and the character of established neighborhoods is worth preserving.
Developers and those in the real estate business have been reporting for years that the supply of housing, especially affordable dwellings, is not keeping up with demand locally.
Even as apartments and subdivisions are being built at a record pace in Warren County, the need is growing even more quickly.
The Dec. 11 tornadoes that ripped through Bowling Green and Warren County put a further strain on the housing market as hundreds of homes and apartments were damaged or destroyed.
As lots were cleared and prepared for rebuilding, a concern emerged from residents of some of the more established neighborhoods in the city, including Briarwood, Whispering Hills and the Covington, Wakefield, Nutwood and Magnolia neighborhoods.
The concern was that developers would take advantage of the situation to build multi-family structures in areas predominantly or entirely made up of single-family homes.
A meeting in January to address the concerns drew more than 60 residents of the Covington area.
As a result of the concerns, the Bowling Green City Commission put a temporary moratorium this month on some building permits and rezonings in the neighborhoods especially hard hit by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
The move does not stop property owners from getting permits to rebuild homes, but instead aims to prevent apartments from being built where single-family homes once stood.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the action aims to “protect the integrity of those neighborhoods.”
The moratorium lasts 180 days, giving residents and officials “time to review these areas ... and what needs to happen” next, city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers said.
“It allows what existed Dec. 10 to continue to exist,” he said. “We want to preserve our single-family neighborhoods as much as we can.”
Obviously, property owners should have the right to rebuild homes destroyed by the tornadoes, and the moratorium does not impact those efforts.
Ultimately, building a few duplexes or small apartment complexes where single-family homes once stood would do little to impact the city’s housing shortage but definitely could impact the character of a neighborhood.
That is why, while acknowledging that there is a difficult balancing act when it comes to housing supply and demand, we support the city’s move.
We know that officials are aware of the issue and have several initiatives underway to address the need. Our hope is that the efforts are successful, and when they are, we will be thankful the city took action to protect established neighborhoods.