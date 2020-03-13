It is hard to imagine a community in Kentucky without libraries.
Libraries are a staple of life, where our children go to check out books to read for entertainment and for school. They also provide many other fun activities, with science labs for children, computers with kids' games, and classes where kids gather to hear a library employee read to them a Dr. Seuss book or some other children’s book, as these are learning tools for them. Overall, libraries are a place to relax with a good book or computer program for children and adults to gain knowledge.
Every community of a certain size should have a library in this state, period.
We believe the majority of our readers would agree with this, as well, and you would think our elected officials in Frankfort would agree. But this year’s budget bill passed by the House on March 6 would cut funding for libraries by $5 million over the next two fiscal years.
Additionally, of the $5.38 million remaining in annual direct local aid for Kentucky library districts in the House budget, the bill includes a provision requiring that those funds can be used only on constructing new facilities.
With these massive cuts, some libraries across our state may be forced to close, which is very disturbing, because it would leave a great void in any community impacted.
This we simply cannot allow to happen.
The administration of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the Courier Journal on Tuesday that this cut could cost the city's public libraries up to $570,000 of funding over the next two years.
Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Fischer, said losing these funds "would exacerbate the budgetary challenges our libraries are already facing."
Louisville is the largest city in our state, so it might be able to sustain these hits a lot better than smaller cities. But having said that, we don’t condone the legislature picking on any city, no matter how big or small.
What’s even more concerning about this is the impact on the smaller, rural communities who depend on this money to keep their doors open. Some smaller communities rely on the state for up to 20 percent of their operating budget.
Citizens in some of these smaller, rural communities don’t have access to the internet and depend on their local libraries to gain access to news and to check out books.
We would really hate to see any library close, especially those in smaller communities, because as we said, they are a much-needed staple in those towns that people depend on.
This House budget is now in the Senate for consideration, where members are expected to make considerable changes before the differences in the chambers' budgets are hammered out in a conference committee.
We certainly hope they make changes that favor libraries by taking these cuts out of the 2020 budget. We urge those in our county and neighboring counties to contact their state senators and voice their opposition to library funding being cut over the next two fiscal years.
