Politically, the editorial board of this newspaper has nothing in common with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is currently the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.
We do not, and never would, support a self-described socialist whose political ideas and philosophies are so outside the mainstream of our country. Sanders’ politics, quite honestly, are pretty scary. Should he go on to be elected president, we believe he would be in position to cause grave damage to our nation’s economy that would be felt for generations to come.
We believe Sanders is unlikely to win the White House, however, as President Donald Trump should beat him handily in a head-to-head matchup because of Sanders’ extreme positions.
That said, even though Sanders is a flawed candidate, he is a human being with feelings like us all. So when he is attacked unfairly in over-the-top comments by a television host, we will stand up for him.
During the Nevada caucuses, several commentators from MSNBC were discussing the results, and “Hardball” host Chris Matthews compared Sanders’ victory in the state to the Nazi invasion of France in the summer of 1940. It is simply unfathomable that Matthews, who has a history of making insensitive comments about others, would make such hurtful statements in reference to a Jewish candidate who lost some of his family members in the Nazi death camps during the Holocaust.
Matthews is on record as not supporting Sanders politically – which is his prerogative, just as it is our prerogative not to support Sanders’ candidacy – but to compare a state caucus victory to Nazi aggression is to go over the top. Matthews deserves to be called out for it. Matthews’ comments were hurtful to Sanders and a painful reminder of the family he lost during one of the darkest chapters in world history.
There is a loud chorus out there calling for Matthews to resign, which seems unlikely, but at least the host issued a needed apology to Sanders at the beginning of Monday night’s episode of “Hardball.”
The Nazi or Hitler labels, because of the horrors they bring to mind, should never be used simply because you dislike or disagree with someone.
Matthews’ ill-chosen and mean-spirited words have consequences. Perhaps a suspension of a few days without pay would give Matthews time to contemplate this unforced error.
