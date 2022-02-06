Police officers are some of the finest and bravest people amongst us. They are there because the foremost responsibility of government is to protect its citizens.
Each day they put on their uniforms and hit the streets, they are putting their lives on the line for us.
They don’t do it for medals, money or bragging rights, but they do it because they deeply care about the lives of people in the communities they have chosen to serve and protect.
We all should be very appreciative of the dangerous and sometimes thankless job that they do for us on a daily basis.
The editorial board of this newspaper has always and will continue to have the backs of the men and women in blue not only in our city and state but across our country.
Unfortunately, in recent years we’ve seen an all-out assault on police officers across our country. Some elected officials, mainly Democrats, have called for defunding police departments. In some cities they’ve actually done so. In those same cities where police departments were defunded, crime rates skyrocketed and some who called for defunding police departments are rethinking their decisions and now want more police back on the streets.
People who have called for defunding our police departments are quite frankly not in touch with reality and are simply inviting more crime and deaths in their cities.
They would rather follow the woke crowds’ drumbeat of beating up on honorable police officers than save lives and allow them to enforce the laws on the books in the cities and states where they work.
Sure, we get the anger from millions in the country over the murder of George Floyd. Of course he didn’t deserve what happened to him. The editorial board of this newspaper has said this repeatedly. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin got the sentence he well deserved for taking Floyd’s life.
But like any organization, which police departments are, there are always going to be a few bad apples in the bunch. Chauvin was one of them. But we would argue that the majority of police officers are honest, brave, hard-working individuals who care about protecting and serving the public.
Last week, we sadly saw six police officers killed in this country by cold-blooded murderers in 48 hours. One police officer killed is way too many, but six in two days shows a very troubling trend. We’ve also seen numbers that murders of police officers from January 2021 to date have risen drastically.
This is obviously cause for deep concern.
One has to ask if the hate-filled rhetoric coming from elected officials on Capitol Hill in Congress make these criminals feel like they are indirectly being aided and abetted by them to commit these crimes?
We feel like it’s a fair question to put out there. Of course we’re not inferring that these elected officials are wishing bodily harm on police officers because we don’t believe they do, but the rhetoric they put out against police officers is not helpful one bit.
Several weeks ago, we learned that two elected officials who had been outspoken advocates for defunding the police had been carjacked. We would wager to bet that their first thought wasn’t “I wish a social worker was here to help me out of this,” but rather “I wish police officers were here to help me in this dangerous situation.”
Situations like these and the senseless murders of police officers is why calling for defunding police departments is not only reckless but just plain stupid.
President Joe Biden has tried to walk a tightrope on defunding the police because he is worried about alienating moderate voters. Biden has called for law enforcement overhaul and reform.
While we’re on the subject of Biden, it’s worth noting that one of the alleged murderers of Harris County Constable Charles Galloway in Texas was killed by an illegal immigrant whose name we choose not to even mention in this editorial.
Had Biden actually followed his responsibility under the Constitution to enforce our laws, it is more than likely that Galloway would still be alive today.
Immigration under the U.S. Constitution is a federal responsibility. A president who is directly responsible for the train wreck on our Southern border cannot evade responsibility for bad consequences that should have been very predictable.
And where was Biden when these fallen heroes were being laid to rest? Nowhere to be seen. This is a sign of a very weak leader. A real leader who truly has the back of police would have been at those funerals. By not going to the funerals of the fallen, Biden added insult to injury to the fallen and their families.
At the end of the day, the hate-filled rhetoric toward police officers from some of our elected officials needs to stop immediately.
Police officers’ lives matter just as much those of all of our citizens. They are people that should be praised and respected, not shunned and murdered in our streets.