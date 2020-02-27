Southcentral Kentucky has a fascinating history worth preserving and acknowledging.
Our many local museums do a wonderful job of preserving that past while also allowing current generations to see where we came from.
One of the most unique of these museums is in Russellville in Logan County.
From humble beginnings in 2008, the SEEK (Struggles for Emancipation and Equality in Kentucky) Museum earlier this month earned an important designation – being listed on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
Twelve years ago, the nonprofit Historic Russellville organization acquired the oldest surviving brick building in Logan County: the 1810 Morton-Kimbrough House located in a historic African American area of the city known as “The Bottom.” The area is listed as a National Register of Historic Places district.
From there, Historic Russellville has acquired five more houses to be part of a museum campus that tells the fascinating story of African Americans in southcentral Kentucky, from slavery to the White House.
The SEEK Museum’s latest acquisition was the Bibb House, the early 1800s home of Revolutionary War Maj. Richard Bibb. Bibb emancipated 99 of his family’s slaves decades before the Civil War, and the unveiling of the Bibb House as a museum last summer featured a unique family reunion, where descendants of Bibb mingled with the descendants of the slaves he freed.
The SEEK museum is also where the story of Alice Dunnigan is told. Dunnigan, a Russellville native, was the first female African American admitted to the White House press corps in 1947.
Born in Russellville in 1906, Dunnigan was a teacher before moving to Washington in 1942 to begin work at the U.S. Department of Labor. She then became a reporter for the Associated Negro Press, which distributed her stories to more than 100 African American newspapers across the country.
Dunnigan reported on the administration of four different presidents: Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, and she battled for civil rights her entire life.
The SEEK Museum’s inclusion on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail means it will be among the 120 national sites important to the Civil Rights Movement featured on CivilRightsTrail.com.
Museum officials are hopeful that the national designation will bring more visitors.
We join in that hope, but also suggest that local residents who have not visited the SEEK Museum, or the other repositories of history like it, take a few hours and immerse themselves in our shared past.
