Pharmaceutical companies and scientists are always on the lookout for new drugs and treatments that benefit society, and it’s truly impossible to imagine our world without their efforts.
While some drugs have been developed to target ailments and illnesses that aren’t life-threatening, others have raised the bar and become known as miracle or wonder drugs.
A few of the best-known examples:
Penicillin, which was discovered in 1928 and put to use to cure infections in 1942, is arguably the most important drug discovery in the history of medicine.
Aspirin, one of humankind’s oldest pharmaceutical agents, has been shown to be useful in the treatment of a variety of conditions beyond fever and pain, including prevention of coronary artery disease, heart attack and stroke.
Thorazine was revolutionary for people suffering from psychiatric disorders and led the way for other psychiatric meds, especially those focusing on anxiety and depression.
Today, like the generations before us, we are facing new medical challenges. Sadly, we see the numbers of opioid overdoses climbing, and in Warren County fatal overdoses jumped from 21 in 2019 to 36 last year, according to a recent Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy report.
Thankfully, what could be one of our generation’s wonder drugs is now more widely available.
Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, an FDA-approved potentially lifesaving medication that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose. While Narcan is not a substitute for emergency medical care for opioid overdose, it does save lives.
And thanks to a recent decision from Warren Fiscal Court, we are hopeful these deadly numbers will decrease.
Warren Fiscal Court recently approved a $6,600 purchase from Riverside Pharmacy of 250 doses of Narcan. The medication, to be paid for through funding from the Warren County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, will be distributed to all nine of the county’s volunteer fire departments.
Firefighters are often first responders at drug-related emergencies, and this will give them a vital new tool.
“We were able to get a grant, so there’s no cost to the county,” said Kevin Bailey, chief of the Plano Volunteer Fire Department. “This will allow each first responder to carry Narcan in medical bags. It will also help in the unlikely event that a firefighter is exposed to opioids. We can treat them on the spot.”
Bailey said it will be a big asset to firefighters.
“If you’re responding to an overdose and don’t have Narcan, there’s nothing you can do to reverse it,” he said.
Now, with this decision, more lives will be saved.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.