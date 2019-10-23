Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian Nash chose to be in public under the influence of alcohol on the evening of May 23.
He wasn’t pressured or bullied into drinking alcohol, but he chose on his own to consume it and go to a public place, which got him arrested for public intoxication.
Nash was arrested that evening on a charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place after he attended a concert at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. On May 28, he pleaded guilty and paid a $25 fine plus court costs.
There was a lot of uproar in our community, rightly so, after Nash’s arrest when Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said at a town hall meeting that Nash had actually operated a motor vehicle while he was under the influence.
The big question we and others were asking was: Why wasn’t Nash charged with a DUI since it is known that he attempted to back his vehicle out of a parking lot? The arresting deputy, Brian Wise, said Nash was highly intoxicated.
After Nash’s arrest, Hightower said Wise told him he believed he lacked probable cause in the form of witnessing a motorist weaving on a road or crossing the center line of a street to arrest Nash on a DUI charge, and that no field sobriety tests were administered before the arrest. The sheriff learned from visiting the scene of the arrest that no video surveillance footage existed of the incident.
Hightower maintained that different charges would be appropriate if the same scenario occurred again, but he commended Wise for taking action.
We took these comments from Hightower to mean that, in hindsight, Nash should’ve been charged with a DUI. We echoed Hightower’s sentiments in an earlier editorial, writing that we believed Nash should’ve been charged with a DUI.
Nash has already pleaded guilty, so the question about charges is now moot. But not long after Nash’s plea, an ethics board convened with out-of-town legal counsel to look into whether Nash violated any city ethics codes. Nash’s arrest led to 23 complaints to the city ethics board. Nash – who was charged several years ago with another alcohol-related offense when he was not a city commissioner and was ultimately acquitted of the charges – indicated through his attorney that he was OK with an out-of-town lawyer leading the ethics probe. We thought that was a good idea as well.
Fast-forward to now, and the ethics board has announced its findings into its investigation of Nash. On Oct. 2, Paducah-based lawyer Stacey Blankenship delivered a report to the ethics board concluding that Nash violated the city’s ethics policies. Blankenship concluded that Nash “Violated the City of Bowling Green ethics policies ... for failing to maintain his conduct to the highest standards, as well as ... for engaging in illegal behavior that violated state law.”
The ethics board took no action on Blankenship’s report at the Oct. 2 meeting, but Tuesday evening, a settlement agreement with Nash was revealed regarding the ethics complaints against him.
The agreement calls for Nash to:
- take a voluntary four-week leave of absence from his official duties;
- donate his salary from that time to a local substance abuse recovery center;
- participate in counseling through the city’s Employee Assistance Program.
This agreement, to us, sounds like Nash once again got a slap on the wrist. City commissioners make $15,500 per year, so Nash will be forfeiting four weeks of pay which equals about $1,200.
The amount of money that Nash must forfeit is a drop in the bucket in comparison to his yearly salary, in our opinion. We believe the ethics board should’ve made Nash work without pay for four weeks, as his constituents who helped elect him expect him to do.
A major concern we have about this whole matter, aside from the slap on the wrist we believe Nash received, is the amount of money this ethics board investigation is costing the taxpayers for a situation Nash is solely responsible for.
Through a state Open Records Act request, the Daily News obtained Blankenship’s first invoice to the city totaling $12,004.48. The fee is broken down to 98.35 hours spent on the case and $265.48 in expenses. It was dated through Sept. 11.
City Clerk Ashley Jackson said the city “has money set aside for outside legal expenses,” for a case such as this.
It’s great to know that the city has taxpayer dollars set aside for an ethics panel to look into a public official who has been convicted of public intoxication, but we would submit that Nash is the one who should be picking up this bill.
After all, he is the one who chose to be intoxicated in a public place, chose to put his keys into his ignition and attempted to back his car up before being stopped by Wise.
He made these decisions on the evening of May 23, not the taxpayers. So why should they be paying the bill for an elected official who let those who voted him into office down?
Nash is the sole reason for this ethics panel and out-of-town attorney convening and we believe he should pay for every penny that has been charged to the city for his illegal actions.
We believe all avenues should be taken by the city to recover money for Nash’s transgression, instead of sticking it to the taxpayers who had nothing to do with Nash’s illegal behavior May 23.
