California really is a state that never ceases to amaze us with its out-of-touch culture and the out-of-touch laws it passes on a yearly basis.
It’s no wonder why people are fleeing that state, or republic as some call it, in large numbers.
On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom once again showed how out of touch that state is with the majority of other states in our country.
Newsom signed a bill into law that gives judges a say on whether to list someone as a sex offender for having oral or anal sex with a minor.
The current law, which has been in place for decades, permits judges to decide whether a man should be placed on California’s sex offender registry if he had voluntary intercourse with someone 14 to 17 years old and was no more than 10 years older than the person.
But that discretion only applied to a man who had vaginal intercourse. The new change permits judges to use that same discretion when the case involves voluntary oral or anal sex.
The measure won’t apply when a minor is under 14, when the age gap is larger than 10 years or when either party said the sex wasn’t consensual.
The former law and the new law signed by Newsom are simply asinine.
We would submit and think most people agree that if you are over 18 years old, have sex with a minor and say you are 28 years old, then that is in fact rape, no matter whether it was consensual or not.
Those who are legally adults and have sex with a minor are indeed breaking the law and without question should be placed on a sex offender list for life.
We don’t understand what part of the law Newsom didn’t see where it clearly says the age of consent in California is 18 years old. This to us means if you are over 18 and have sex with someone under 18 years old, you are in fact committing rape of a minor.
The bill passed the Assembly and Senate on split votes, with some members objecting to what they saw as an easing of punishments against those who have sex with minors.
“I cannot in my mind as a mother understand how sex between a 24-year-old and a 14-year-old could ever be consensual, how it could ever not be a registrable offense,” Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, said before the bill’s passage. “We should never give up on this idea that children should be in no way subject to a predator.”
Gonzalez hit the nail on the head in regards to the passage and signing into law of this legislation.
Newsom and those who voted for this legislation should be ashamed of themselves. By doing what they did, you could easily make the argument that being an adult and in some cases a much older adult that it’s OK to have sex with a minor because there’s a good chance the consequences might be light on you if caught because of the old and new law.
This is a horrible message to send to families with kids living in that state.
We should always do whatever necessary to protect our kids, not make the laws more lax so pedophiles could potentially get off the hook by not being required to register as a sex offender if it is left up to a judge’s discretion.
