“We shouldn’t apologize for wanting to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.” – Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on April 3, defending his state’s new voting law.
Georgia faced a lot of scrutiny after the 2020 election for its voting practices. So that state’s lawmakers passed a new voting law that they and Kemp believe will in fact make it easier for Georgians to vote and make it a lot harder to cheat.
We think the new voting law will do exactly what it’s intended to do.
One major change that we think makes perfect sense is eliminating signature matching, a process that only required Georgians to sign their names as the method of confirming absentee voters’ identities. Now, each voter must have a driver’s license number or a state ID number to verify his or her identity.
What’s wrong with that?
Shouldn’t all honest voters be required to show some type of state identification proving who they are in the interest of election integrity?
We certainly think so and believe most fair-minded people would agree.
To help Georgians who lack identification, voters can also verify their identities with the last four digits of their Social Security number; a utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; or another government document with their name and address on it.
The new Georgia voting law is actually more liberal when it comes to early voting than election laws in states like New York or Delaware as it provides more days for early voting or no-excuse absentee voting. The new law provides Georgians at least 17 days of early voting – including two Saturdays, with Sundays optional – leading up to the election. Voting locations during this period must be open for at least eight hours and can operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Sadly, some compare the new Georgia voting law to Jim Crow-era laws.
President Joe Biden called it “Jim Crow on steroids.”
Comparing Georgia’s new voting law to Jim Crow is simply beyond the pale and once again shows how Biden and the Democratic Party continue to play on the basis of race when in fact none exist in this new law. What is possibly racist about a requirement that applies equally to those of every race, color or creed?
Under Jim Crow laws, voter suppression efforts included knowledge tests, poll taxes and an informal system of White poll workers, all of which made it so hard for Black citizens to vote that many eventually gave up.
There’s nothing even remotely like this in Georgia’s new voting law.
To say that about this new law is simply absurd and another example of Biden and his party continuing to play the race card.
It’s odd hearing Biden speaking of voter suppression when his home state, Delaware, doesn’t allow any in-person early voting and states like New Jersey offer far fewer than 17 days. New York only offers 10 in-person early voting days. These states have much stricter voting laws than the one passed in Georgia.
Where’s the outcry from Biden and company about the unfair and stricter voting laws in those states? Nowhere to be seen, because it doesn’t fit his and his party’s narrative.
While these laws are certainly more restrictive than the law Georgia has passed, that doesn’t make them racist, either.
To enter the Capitol in Washington, you must provide identification. Does that make members of Congress racist? Think about it, and you realize just how silly this whole racist allegation really is.
Under pressure from Biden, Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game out of Georgia. MLB caved to Biden’s wishes and ultimately to political correctness.
It’s clear Biden doesn’t care about the estimated $100 million estimated loss this is going to cost Georgia, a state he narrowly won in 2020. This is the thanks Georgia gets for casting a majority of votes for Biden.
If it wasn’t bad enough for Biden to play the race card and push a major event out of that state, two of the state’s biggest cooperations, Coca-Cola and Delta, have caved to the woke crowd and denounced the new law.
Kemp fired back at MLB’s commissioner, saying, “its so hypocritical. Major League Baseball is headquartered in New York, Delta Airlines is flying into New York. I’m sure Coca-Cola sells a lot of product in New York. When you look at New York’s voting laws, you have to have an excuse to vote absentee by mail in New York. You do not in Georgia.”
Kemp couldn’t be more correct.
Delta is being hypocritical as well. Delta CEO Ed Bastion said Georgia’s new voting law doesn’t match Delta’s values. This is very odd considering that Delta often touts its investments in China and openly declares itself as “the most Chinese-friendly U.S. airline.”
Bastion has failed to condemn the communist Chinese government, which doesn’t hold free elections, has suppressed freedom in Hong Kong and has hundreds of thousands of their minority Muslim citizens in reeducation camps, and he wants to boast about Delta’s great relationship with a country like this.
Sorry, Mr. Bastion, your rhetoric doesn’t pass the smell test and we believe you and your company have sadly cowered to the demands of the woke crowd.
Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said Georgia’s new voter ID law is “unacceptable” and clearly targets Black voters.
Quincey is essentially calling Kemp and the majority of the Georgia legislature racist.
People like Quincy and Bastion, who most likely haven’t even read the nearly 100-page legislation, need to quit reacting to Twitter mobs, Stacey Abrams, big tech companies and others who don’t even have a headquarters in Georgia and whose main purpose is to further divide the country along racial lines.
Kemp challenged companies when he said, “I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states they’re doing business in and compare the fact to what’s happening in Georgia.”
In the final analysis, Georgia did the right thing. It was much-needed reform that doesn’t have any racial overtones in it. Georgia has a new law that will make it easier to vote while protecting integrity of the process.
What could possibly be wrong with that?
