We believe all countries in this world have a duty and an obligation to look out for themselves first and foremost – whether economically, in defense against an enemy or helping its citizens during a national emergency.
The United States and the rest of the world have been dealing with a national emergency in COVID-19 for some time now. We have watched as more than 632,000 people in our country have been diagnosed with this disease and as more than 31,000 of our citizens have died.
President Donald Trump and Congress have done a very good job, we believe, in helping fight the epidemic by passing a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help families and small businesses that are struggling because so many businesses have been forced to shut down. Leaders are also helping local and state governments and allocating money for hospitals and first responders to help battle this horrible disease that originated in China.
While most law-abiding citizens will use this money as it was intended to be used, there will be some who will unfortunately use it for reasons other than was it was intended for.
While illegal immigrants are not eligible to receive federal stimulus payments that were approved in response to the COVID-19 crisis, California’s far-left Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the allocation of $125 million in taxpayer funds for $500 cash payments to 150,000 adult immigrants during this epidemic.
What part of “illegal immigrants” does this far-left ideologue not get?
Mr. Newsom – first, you don’t reward people who defy our laws by entering our country illegally. And secondly, there are likely tons of people in your state who don’t want their taxpayer dollars being used to support those who have no business being in our country to begin with.
No wonder people are leaving California in large numbers. They see a governor and people of political power such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who shares his mindset of openly supporting those who enter our country illegally, allowing for sanctuary cities and defying our federal laws. California has the sad distinction of being home to an estimated 2 million illegal immigrants.
California’s Republican state Senate Leader Shannon Grove said it best of Newsom for the payout to these illegal immigrants: The funds should be spent on food banks, education and local governments suffering revenue shortfalls amid the pandemic.
“Instead of meeting these urgent needs, Governor Newsom has chosen to irresponsibly pursue a left-wing path and unilaterally secured $125 million for undocumented immigrants,” Grove said.
This is a complete political move by this leftist governor, sadly at the expense to the legal citizens there.
This man is not fit to hold this office. His oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this country meant nothing as he is and has openly defied them since taking office in January 2019.
Last year, California became the first state to give taxpayer-funded health benefits to low-income adults 25 and younger living in the country illegally. This year, Newsom had proposed expanding those benefits to seniors 65 and older.
Unbelievable.
Not that Newsom cares one iota, but what kind of message does he think giving taxpayer money to illegal immigrants sends to those who have tried to enter our country legally by filling out all the necessary paperwork and have been waiting for years?
Not a very good one.
This move by Newsom is very telling about the man, his ideology, his condoning of illegal activity and his thumbing his nose at our federal laws, all at taxpayer expense.
California is often viewed by millions as a bunch of know-it-alls, weirdos and elitists who are simply out of touch with mainstream America.
We have known this for a long time, but the latest action by Newsom simply reinforces those views.
