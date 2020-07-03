The city’s fireworks ordinance that passed in 2011 grew out of Bowling Green city commissioners taking a lot of phone calls from people complaining about their neighbors shooting off fireworks during the days leading up to the Fourth of July.
The city commission was well intentioned in its effort to try to curb the use of fireworks late into the night, but as we’ve previously observed, the ordinance – which requires those who use fireworks to be over 18 years of age; bans fireworks from being ignited within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle or any other person; and forbids them from being discharged from a motor vehicle or used on someone else’s property without the owner’s consent, including public areas – is essentially impossible to enforce.
While we understand that some people don’t want fireworks shot off late into the night, we also understand that law enforcement officers have much more important duties to perform than driving around trying to catch people in the act of violating this ordinance.
To our knowledge, no citations have been written since this ordinance was passed nearly nine years ago. The reason is because it’s unenforceable.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said officers are sent to all fireworks-related calls, but the incidents can’t be dealt with unless officers personally see the fireworks exploding past the designated time.
“If we go, pull up and it’s obvious they’ve been shooting fireworks off or they’re done or there’s smoke in the area or you can’t tell exactly where it’s coming from, obviously we’re not allowed in people’s backyards uninvited,” Ward told the Daily News. “But we can talk to people and say, ‘We don’t know who’s firing the fireworks,’ or just telling everybody, ‘You can’t be doing this here, make sure you’re following the ordinance,’ things like that.
But other than that, it’s just one of those things where by the law, that’s how it has to be.”
Ward said he’s personally responded to many calls over the years where all he could do was remind bystanders they were “outside of the confines and the limits of the law” and ask them to discontinue shooting fireworks illegally.
“That’s kind of the bad part, because people want us to do something about it,” Ward said. “You know, they want us to stop this, so we try every way possible we can to deter them from doing it. We just try to educate people as much as we can in any way that we can and remind them of the ordinance.”
We agree with Ward but will take it a step further once again this year and say that this unenforceable ordinance simply needs to be taken off the books.
It’s just not practical to have this law when it can’t be enforced.
We believe the majority of people in our community are courteous and that they are capable of using common sense and showing common courtesy to their neighbors by shooting fireworks off at a reasonable time and stopping at a reasonable time. This would let the police focus on much more serious tasks than searching for a person or persons lighting off fireworks while celebrating our nation’s independence.
We will take it a step further and say that Kentucky needs to allow the sale of fireworks year-round. The reasoning behind our point is very simple and that’s money. The revenue the state could take in yearly would likely be in the millions. And in times like we are living in now, wouldn’t it make sense to look at all avenues including the year-round selling of fireworks to make money in our state and our cities?
We believe so.
Sure, our state and cities that allow for firework sales make money when fireworks vendors come up mainly from Tennessee, but overall we lost the bulk of the money when those vendors pack up after their brief stay in our city and take that money back into Tennessee.
We believe that money should stay here, which is why we urge the passage either by a local ordinance or by legislators when they convene next year to vote to allow for fireworks to be sold in Kentucky year-round so that revenue stays here and doesn’t go across the Tennessee state line anymore.
It makes perfect sense economically to do so.
– A portion of this editorial was first published in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.