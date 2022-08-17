The federal American Rescue Plan Act has done much to help our state and communities rally from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When some nonprofit offices and tourist sites were among those shuttered by government mandate amid the pandemic’s darkest days, many wondered if these places would ever reopen. Today, most have reopened, but they still need help to fully get back on their feet.
Enter Gov. Andy Beshear and another major infusion of ARPA funds.
Beshear recently announced the opportunity for nonprofits across Kentucky to apply for the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund and receive up to $100,000 in assistance using ARPA funds. To be eligible, active Kentucky-based nonprofits must have incurred net negative revenue between calendar years 2020 and 2021, the Daily News’ Sarah Michels reported.
“Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus nonprofits, each with a unique mission,” Beshear said. “They provide families with assistance, advocacy and aid during our hardest times, in addition to fostering education and culture through the arts.”
The fund is first come, first served, and the online application window officially will close Oct. 1. Grant recipients will be free to spend the money however they wish, with no restrictions.
Local groups such as the Family Enrichment Center and Community Education of Bowling Green/Warren County are seldom in the news but offer important services that improve our community.
And the Barren River Area Safe Space Domestic Violence Shelter – better known as BRASS Inc. – helps shelter some of our most vulnerable residents. Executive Director Tori Henninger said BRASS, if it applies for this program, would likely use the grant to pay for general operations and strategic planning.
Like other nonprofits, Henninger noted that her group’s expenses have been climbing. Amid the pandemic, BRASS was forced to utilize hotel rooms to continue to meet capacity needs while honoring social distancing guidelines in its main shelter.
To apply for the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, visit https://teamkynonprofitfund.ky.gov/
Meanwhile, Warren Fiscal Court last week doled out more ARPA funds, allocating $100,000 each to Aviation Heritage Park, the Historic Railpark and Train Museum and the National Corvette Museum. In June, the county approved a $250,000 allocation to Lost River Cave.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said such spending fits with the intent of ARPA, which Congress passed to help speed up recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamie Johnson, executive director at the railpark, echoed many of the nonprofits in welcoming this latest cash infusion.
“We’ll never be able to make up for the revenue loss of 2020,” Johnson said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to access the funding. It will shore up our payroll.”
While some argue this is just another government handout, we believe it’s a hand up for these vital nonprofits. They provide important services, and we are happy to see they’re getting some much-needed help in their missions.