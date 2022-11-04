A shovel of overturned dirt Wednesday was symbolic of a long-term dream that is turning into concrete reality.
After literally several decades of efforts, a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green broke ground Wednesday in a ceremony attended by Gov. Andy Beshear and a who’s who of local dignitaries.
The list of those who have championed and secured funding for the project is lengthy – suffice to say it has been the kind of bipartisan community-enhancing effort Bowling Green is known for.
The 120-employee, $50 million project is being dubbed the Bowling Green Veterans Center, an 80,000-square-foot, 60-bed nursing facility for military veterans.
“This is as meaningful as any groundbreaking I’ve ever been a part of,” Beshear told a crowd of more than 100. “This project was about three decades in the making.”
At the forefront of those who have made the home a reality are the members of the Cumberland Trace chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, led by Ray Biggerstaff, Bill Lytle and the late Robert Spiller.
As the Daily News’ Don Sergent reported, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie pointed out at the groundbreaking that the 25-acre site for the veterans center along Mizpah Road, donated by the Kentucky Transpark’s governing body, is a short distance from Spiller’s former home.
“Bob Spiller isn’t here, unfortunately, but he’s looking down on us,” Guthrie said, also mentioning the long advocacy for the project by former Kentucky House Speaker Jody Richards.
The project overcame numerous obstacles — the latest was when what was originally planned as a 90-bed, $30 million project was estimated to now cost $50 million, despite being reduced in size to 60 beds.
But Beshear and members of the General Assembly have promised to make up the shortfall when the state legislature starts its session in January.
“This isn’t Red-vs.-Blue,” the Democrat governor said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”
We are heartened to see that this worthy project is finally taking shape, and our veteran community will finally have access to a facility that will provide the needed care they have rightly earned.