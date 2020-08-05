Barack Obama is not our president anymore no matter how much he might wish he still was.
Listening to his remarks at the funeral for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., last week you would’ve thought he was still our president.
In what should’ve been a moment for the former president to put politics aside on the day Lewis was put to rest, Obama took the stage of Ebenezer Baptist Church to push his and his party’s political agenda for the upcoming election and of course played upon race to further divide Americans even more than they already are.
In what should’ve been a solemn tribute to Lewis, Obama went on a rant about the passage of a new Voting Rights Act and eliminating the filibuster calling it a relic of the Jim Crow era that disenfranchised blacks.
Obama brought up Democratic leaders, his own party, and political figures from the 1960s at the funeral in an effort to compare them to what is happening today in our country.
“Bull Connor may be gone. But today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans. George Wallace may be gone. But we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators,” Obama said.
In regards to the filibuster, Obama needs a history lesson here. It was members of his own party who held the longest filibuster in history to try to prevent people such as John Lewis and other Blacks from having the same rights as white people. Had it not been for Republican votes to override the filibuster to keep Jim Crow laws in place, John Lewis may have never been elected to Congress and hundreds of thousands of Black people would have continued to be treated less equal than whites.
As a former senator and president Obama should know that while the filibuster is not in the Constitution, it is used to protect whatever party is in the minority in the Senate when it comes to issues. We believe the filibuster has worked well overall because it tends to make whichever party is in power to reach a compromise to reach their goals.
As far as bringing up Bull Connor and George Wallace, we would simply submit that this is not Alabama 1963. This is the United States in 2020. Bringing Connor’s name up was simply a jab at police officers across our great country, the majority of whom are professional at what they do. Of course what happened to George Floyd was horrible and we hope the officer or officers involved get what they deserve, but to try to compare his death to a time when blacks weren’t treated equal, attacked with police dogs and fire hoses, and four little innocent girls were killed at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham was simply reckless and wasn’t appropriate for Lewis’ funeral and simply added gasoline to an already burning fire in our country.
At the end of Obama’s term as president polls indicated race relations in this country were worse than when he took office. His performance at Lewis’ funeral provides insight into these polling results.
Obama sadly used the occasion to play politics and stoke the racial flames even more on a day when it should have been about John Lewis’ life and all that he did as a citizen and congressman to advance civil rights in our country.
It was classless and again highly inappropriate and as a former president he should’ve known that.
