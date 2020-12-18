There’s one word that sums up John Oldham, the beloved former Western Kentucky University men’s basketball coach who recently died at age 97 – integrity.
No other test of character encapsulates that fact more than when Oldham led WKU to the 1971 NCAA Final Four. During that time, with an all-Black starting lineup, Oldham supported his players, even when he was receiving threatening letters and police had to regularly check under his car to make sure it was safe before he left E.A. Diddle Arena.
Early that season, an injury created an opening in the team’s starting lineup and Oldham chose to start an all-Black group of five players. Among them was Clarence Glover, who recently shared the story with Daily News reporter Jared MacDonald.
“He received mail, threats on his life, different type of things. Even was called in by one member of the board of regents in regard to him going to start five players of color,” Glover told the Daily News last month after Oldham’s death.
When Oldham was called in, Glover said, “he offered his resignation because he said that he was not starting players because of the color of their skin, he was starting the players he thought he could win with. He told the university that he would resign, but he would not change.”
Oldham held the line. No resignation was accepted, and WKU went on to reach the men’s basketball Final Four that year for its first and only time in history.
All the while, Oldham let his players focus on playing.
“The other coaches may have known this. We did not. He did not place the burden on us. He kept it upon himself. I think that was the integrity he had as a person, as a human being, that he would shoulder that type of burden,” Glover said.
Oldham, who was named Coach of the Year of the Ohio Valley Conference four times, continued to show integrity throughout his career, going on to become WKU’s athletics director from 1971-86. Under his leadership, WKU won six OVC All-Sports Championships and one Sun Belt Conference All-Sports Championship.
Oldham has the admiration of former WKU President Gary Ransdell, who called him an “absolute gentleman” who succeeded Coach Ed Diddle after a coaching stint at Tennessee Tech University “with class and style.”
“To come back home and succeed at Diddle must have been exhilarating and a bit daunting, and I admire the way he did that so successfully and wrote his own chapter in our university’s history book,” Ransdell recently told the Daily News.
Despite his well-earned prestige, Oldham kept his feet on the ground, said Gary West, who was Oldham’s chief fundraiser as head of the Hilltopper 100 Club, now named the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.
“He did everything with not a lot of drama, with ease. He let everybody else get the credit,” West said. “He was so comfortable within himself that he was an amazing guy to work for.”
