It’s a huge honor to be able to participate in the Olympics.
Countless people across our country and elsewhere could only dream of being able to do this. So those who are fortunate and skilled enough to participate in the Olympics should be highly honored and do their utmost to represent their country in a positive manner, not in a disrespectful manner.
Last weekend, after making the U.S. Olympic Team with a third-place finish in the hammer-throw, Gwen Berry turned her back while the national anthem was playing and then put a T-shirt over her head that read “Activist Athlete.” The other two women on the top-three podium turned toward the flag for the performance.
Berry, who falsely claims she was set up with the playing of the national anthem, is someone we don’t feel is worthy of representing our country in the Olympics since she showed such disrespect for our nation’s anthem and the majority of Americans who support the anthem.
Berry is representing the United States against worldwide competition. The Olympics isn’t about her and her personal agenda. It’s about our country and our pride.
Berry’s actions were not only an embarrassment to herself, but more importantly it was a huge embarrassment to our country. We suggest if she wants to attempt to disrespect the country that she find another venue. We wonder why she would want to represent our nation if she apparently holds it in such low regard.
Berry’s shameful actions are not only a slight to our country and its people, but also to the countless millions of Americans who paid the ultimate price defending this great country and to those who are currently in harm’s way. Berry disrespected our flag and the great country for which it stands. She was also disrespectful to the first- and second-place finishers at the Olympic Trials because her actions took the spotlight off them.
Maybe Berry should try living in some countries around the globe where women are second-class citizens. We suspect she would beg to come back to the nation that she shunned by turning her back on our country’s anthem.
While not perfect, we are arguably the greatest country in the world and her selfless actions show nothing but contempt for the opportunities it offers people of every race, religion and color. Her achievement in sports at the highest level attests to this.
Again, Berry’s actions are disgraceful. She is an embarrassment to our country and needs to be pulled out of the Olympics for being all about herself and pushing her own self-centered agenda, which simply puts a black eye on our country.
Berry finished third in her event at the Olympic Trials, but in our view she is simply a loser.