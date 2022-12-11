It was deadly, shocking and temporarily paralyzed us with fear and uncertainty. It altered our landscape. It destroyed homes and businesses. The pre-Christmas, Dec. 11 tornadoes did not, however, destroy our will.
Or our community’s passion to help one another.
Or our spirit to heal and rebuild.
This was our 9-11 of sorts. While the pain still lingers for many who are trying to rebuild their lives with some kind of normalcy, there are plenty of glimmers of hope. Many structures have been rebuilt. Wounds have begun to heal.
The scars remain though. Driving on the William Natcher Parkway, passersby going north can glance to their right and see the swath the tornado cut as it began to dance through the city, through homes decorated for Christmas and businesses idled for the night.
Motorists on Nashville Road headed toward the bypass can notice the canopy of trees is thinned. More light shines in the area during the day. It just looks different, feels different. Just two examples. There are others.
The city is not the same, in many ways.
And no one expected this disaster, particularly in December.
The city got punched in the mouth – hard, but it is rebounding with grit and determination and help from many sources.
Thinking back to 9-11, the hopefulness that arose afterward – the nation coming together and acting as one – was a resounding lift of spirits, a unique time in America’s history when we as citizens developed a bond, a mood to fight back and recover.
That feeling was somewhat fleeting, but it was a reaction and a reflection of humanity’s better side. We have that here and it is a blessing and an asset as we move forward.
There is plenty left to do. Rebuilds of properties continue. Those who lost loved ones still cope with the aftermath. Mental scars will take more time to heal.
The community is strong and our city is growing, still. It’s a great place to live.
That punch in the mouth wasn’t a long-lasting KO, though. Just altered our course as a community.
We salute those who responded to the disasters on this one-year anniversary of the storms. We sympathize and are prayerful that those who remain hurt from the loss of family members will continue their healing process as Bowling Green moves on.