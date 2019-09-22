U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is a deeply honorable and respected man who has devoted a good part of his life to public service.
Last year, this country witnessed this man’s good name being dragged through the mud by all Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation. He was accused of being a gang rapist, displaying his genitals to girls, drinking beer in high school, sexually abusing a student at a nearby boarding school at a party and a number of other things that turned out not to be true.
His good name and his family’s good name were dragged through the mud as a result of the character assassination committed by these Democratic senators and thousands of others who convicted him in the court of public opinion, even though he wasn’t guilty of any of these allegations.
Although Kavanaugh and his family were put through a living hell, Kavanaugh survived the shameful character assassination and was confirmed by the majority of the U.S. Senate with one Democrat, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., crossing over to vote for him.
Kavanaugh has now been on the highest court bench for more than a year and has been on the right side of some very important rulings.
We believed we would only hear about Kavanaugh going forward from court decision news, but we guess The New York Times had other ideas.
Two New York Times reporters, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, are writing a book about the Kavanaugh hearings. The Times published an excerpt on its opinion page about the book that said the newspaper had found significant corroboration that Deborah Ramirez – a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s – had experienced an incident in which the future Supreme Court justice thrust his penis at her at a college party.
And they wrote that they had uncovered an account of a different incident involving Kavanaugh. Another classmate – now the prominent lawyer Max Stier – said he saw Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different party, where friends of his “pushed his penis into the hands of a female student.”
What wasn’t on the opinion page was a crucial piece of information: that the woman supposedly involved in the Stier-relayed incident wouldn’t corroborate the story, or be interviewed, and that her friends said she didn’t remember it.
The Times fixed the story online and issued an editor’s note explaining the story was inaccurate, but by the time they fixed the story and issued an editor’s note the damage was done.
When The New York Times does this, it sadly gives a black eye to other newspapers that strive to tell the readers accurate facts on a daily basis. That’s very unfortunate, because just because they practice sloppy journalism, it shouldn’t reflect at all what other papers do.
This newspaper and others across the country have editors and copy editors whose job is to make sure what goes in the paper is accurate and doesn’t have errors. Why didn’t the reporters themselves – or one of the editors handling the essay – alert the news desk that a matter of fact had been omitted that would have cast this story in a totally different light?
Even a second or third editor proofreading the article should have picked up on this and raised a red flag.
This is sloppy journalism at its worst. The New York Times has quite a history of printing stories that are later proven to not be factually accurate and then running an editor’s note stating just that.
To add insult to injury, many of the 2020 presidential candidates embraced the Times story, even though it was inaccurate, and called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.
At least six Democratic presidential candidates – U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker; former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke – immediately called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment following the Sunday Times article.
According to The Washington Post, none of the 2020 hopefuls have taken down their tweets calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. The Post also reached out to all six campaigns to see if they’d like to update their calls for impeachment. By Tuesday evening, none had responded.
This is absolutely unbelievable. Several of these candidates have law degrees. Did they miss the law class where you are taught not to call for a conviction or impeachment of someone who hasn’t been charged nor indicted for a crime and where there were no credible or collaborative evidence.
It really is a very sad day when a good man like Kavanaugh is having his name dragged through the mud once again based on unsubstantiated allegations and weak reporting.
Shame on all of those who are trying once again to defame a good man’s name and honor.
