The more people who gather in our area parks, the more fun there is to be had – and, unfortunately, the more problems popping up relating to bad behavior.
The Warren County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the county’s leadership, has provided our residents with a wonderful park system for us to enjoy.
Growth in the county, of course, has led to an increase in the number of people using these facilities. It’s good to see the county aware of issues of safety by adding measures in the system to protect parkgoers.
The growth has been amazing. WCPR’s 2022-23 participation report outlines the growth. It shows 646,823 park participants – visits, those participating in league play, special events, programs and tournaments. That number far surpasses 2021-22, when there were about 100,000 fewer.
“Last year it was right around a half-million, which is just absolutely amazing,” said Chris Kummer, director of WCPR.
The growth is a testament to the lure of the outstanding facilities and programs. With that, there has been what you would expect – a corresponding increase in bad behavior that needed to be addressed.
The park system has increased its camera capabilities at certain locales and keeps park deputies on hand at larger events. Nationwide, Kummer said, the issue with violent incidents has grown.
“Unfortunately this year we’ve had several (incidents),” he said. “They’ve involved weapons, they’ve involved disorderly conduct, they’ve involved coaches, officials and parents acting really bad in front of little kids.”
Kummer’s approach to a “zero tolerance” for such behavior, plus the park system’s increased security, which also includes the purchase of 40 steel crowd control barricades for youth football games at Basil Griffin Park, is good to see.
It’s a shame such measures are needed. We encourage all who enjoy our park system to understand games are about kids having fun and learning how to properly behave.
We also encourage everyone to be considerate and also mindful of how much in tax dollars has been invested in recreation.
The county has a sparkling parks system. It needs our help, too, in keeping it safe and clean.