Warren County has an excellent and growing parks system, which is a valuable asset for the community and for those looking to move here.
Keeping parks patrons safe just got another boost with the county's authorization for additional security cameras at Phil Moore Park, one of the county's seven quality facilities for Warren Countians.
It's not enough to have great parks — they need to be safe.
The additional cameras will cost about $7,500 – $29,700 was spent last year to add security cameras at Buchanon, Ephram White and Phil Moore parks.
It's unfortunate that crime makes these expenses necessary. Parks are a place of relaxation, fun – a respite from the grind of work and other responsibilities.
But it appears the safety measures are effective.
"Despite these measures being expensive, within the first week of having the first camera system installed last year, we actually caught individuals getting ready to commit crimes," Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer said. "Because of the camera system, they were deterred and law enforcement was actually able to make some arrests."
Kummer says there are crimes being committed at county parks, including some in the Phil Moore Park parking lot and "in and around the athletic complex."
The county should be commended for its attention to parks safety.
Warren County leaders have wisely invested in its quality park system – from the new gymnasiums at Michael Buchanon and Ephram White parks to the wide range of sporting activities available at Phil Moore and Basil Griffin – dubbed by the county as the park system's "crown jewel."
It's good to see county leaders taking responsible steps with tax dollars to ensure the facilities continue to be oases for all to enjoy as warmer weather is on the way.