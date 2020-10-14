House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is literally obsessed with President Donald Trump so much that she puts going after our nation’s duly elected commander-in-chief more than she does doing the people’s business, which is really sad but not surprising.
One only has to look at this out-of-touch, far-left-winger’s extreme record, actions and words to see where the obsession comes from.
To this day, she has never accepted that Trump is our duly elected president. She tried to impeach Trump on totally baseless claims that was a total circus that costs taxpayers millions and millions of dollars. She got her way in the House, which her party controls, but her shameful and self-serving efforts failed as the Senate voted in the majority not to convict Trump.
Then, who can forget in January during Trump’s State of the Union address when she tore up his speech right behind his back while he was still speaking? This was a clear sign of a very troubled politician who not only has clear contempt for our commander-in-chief but also someone who showed the entire country what a classless, childish leader her party has representing them.
In September, the San Francisco politician brought up the idea of another attempt at impeachment of Trump and possibly Attorney General William Barr. Pelosi’s comments were made after Trump said he would be putting forth a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
The comments by Pelosi were clearly an attempt to take attention away from the person, who at the time of her comments hadn’t even been named as the nominee, because she doesn’t want another conservative on the high court although Trump has every constitutional right to fill the seat.
Again, these are the actions of a very bitter, angry politician who will try to use any tactic against Trump to take the eyes of America off his nominee, who we all know now is Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
If trying to impeach him wasn’t bad enough, now she’s trying to use the 25th Amendment in a doomed attempt to try to have Trump removed from office due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
On Friday, Pelosi announced legislation that would give Congress more power to remove a president from power – one day after questioning Trump’s fitness for office due to his treatment for COVID-19.
Pelosi insisted the Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act – introduced less than a month before the Nov. 3 election – wasn’t aimed at Trump.
Of course her legislation is aimed at Trump. Pelosi knows to whom it’s aimed as well, but again this is how this very bitter leader operates.
Under the proposal outlined by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Congress would establish a bipartisan commission of medical experts and high-ranking former executive branch officials who could work with the vice president to seek the ouster of a commander-in-chief deemed mentally or physically “incapacitated” under terms of the 25th Amendment.
Currently, such a move – which requires a two-thirds vote of both the Senate and the House – can only be initiated by the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet.
Of course, if her choice for president, Joe Biden, is elected you can be all but certain that this legislation will quickly disappear. But if Biden is elected, perhaps Pelosi should pass this legislation so medical experts should look at Biden’s mental and physical state as many people have questioned his mental well-being.
We think Trump fired back spot on about Pelosi’s circus show when he said, “Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!”
We have news for you madam speaker: Barrett will become a Supreme Court justice this year, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Her confirmation is in the U.S. Senate, not the U.S. House where you preside. So we recommend you quit playing these little political games at taxpayers’ expense and actually do something that benefits Americans like working across the aisle to get another COVID-19 relief package bill passed.
The time for games is over. Pelosi has shown her childish, bitter behavior, and people are sick and tried of it. Let the president do his job when it pertains to the executive branch of government, and Pelosi should do her job for the American people, which is working on the legislative side of government. Once again, stop with the silly, political games that will go nowhere.
