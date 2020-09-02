No one leaving a political event or any event for that matter deserves to be surrounded by a large number of people cussing and making threats against them.
Those who do so probably wouldn’t like people cussing and yelling at them, but they have no problem doing it to others, which is very telling about these individuals.
What we witnessed after President Donald Trump spoke at the White House during the final night of the Republican National Convention was beyond disturbing.
We watched as U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife, Kelley, were leaving the convention and walking back to their hotel room when an estimated 100 people surrounded them yelling, “No Justice, No Peace” and “Say Her Name,” referring to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was shot in March when police burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics probe.
From the look on the Pauls’ faces, it was obvious they were very scared.
Who could blame them?
From the video accounts, you can hear cussing and what appears to be threats against the Pauls and the two females walking with them. At one point in the video, what appears to be a Capitol Police officer, who is guarding the couple, is pushed by a protester back into the senator’s shoulder. Luckily, the officer called for backup to the scene or it might have been a lot worse.
The mainstream media can proclaim that these were peaceful protesters, but we would argue that this was an out-of-control mob that put a U.S. senator and his wife in real fear for their safety.
These “protesters” it turns out weren’t very informed either.
What they didn’t know with all their screaming and cussing and pushing of police officers in an attempt to get to Paul and his wife and the two females with them is that not only has Paul been a constant ally in fighting for prison reform in this country he also is the lawmaker who was responsible for introducing the “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act” in June, prohibiting the no-knock warrant that was used in her killing.
This is further proof, if more is needed, that many of these violent protesters don’t care about facts. This is very telling of these people.
And where is former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice president nominee running mate Kamala Harris condemning these acts?
Nowhere to be seen because they are counting on people who did this to the Pauls and other unpeaceful groups to help them get elected in November, which is also very telling abut them and their party.
At no point during the Democratic National Convention did any speaker condemn the mob violence engulfing many of our largest cities. Only a few days ago did Biden speak out against mob violence. Either the news didn’t penetrate his basement, or more likely he realized from polling that Americans are rightfully concerned about the burning and looting.
They need to immediately condemn what happen to the Pauls and not call it a peaceful protest because it was anything but, which is very telling about how far out of the mainstream some of them have gone.
