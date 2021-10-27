If Scotty’s Contracting & Stone was asked to pave a road connecting all of the organizations its founder, Jim Scott, and his wife, Rita Scott, have supported over the years, the nation’s asphalt supply could become as scarce as $2-a-gallon gasoline.
It would be a long and winding road, stretching from the Housing Authority of Bowling Green and the Boys and Girls Club to Western Kentucky University and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
The Scotts have supported those organizations and more over the years, leading to their selection by the Community Foundation as 2021 South Central Kentuckians of the Year.
We couldn’t think of any more deserving winners of this award.
They join such past winners as Romanza Johnson, Bob Kirby, Robert and Cora Jane Spiller, John and Linda Kelly and Fred Higgins in receiving an award that, according to the Community Foundation, “celebrates those who make giving back a priority.”
Like the previous winners, the Scotts have done just that, fashioning a lifetime of philanthropic work that has touched lives throughout Bowling Green and the region.
The praise they received at the Oct. 21 awards luncheon from a group that included former WKU President Gary Ransdell, Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed and former Boys Club Executive Director Stan England demonstrates just how far-reaching the couple’s generosity has been.
England recalled the time when Jim Scott bought bicycles that were given to youngsters in need at the Boys Club.
Ransdell lauded the Scotts for “their willingness to roll up their sleeves and help the community.”
Jim Scott founded the Scott Center for Construction and Engineering and established the James D. Scott Professorship that has helped WKU students pursue engineering degrees.
Reed was effusive in his praise of the Scotts and their support of the arts, and rightfully so.
The Scotts, after all, earlier this year had the primary performance space at SKyPAC named for them after they gave Arts of Southern Kentucky a $1 million gift.
Their munificence isn’t limited to those causes. Rita Scott has supported the Senior Medication Program at the Commonwealth Health Free Clinic, helping provide free prescription medications to seniors in need, and she has led fundraisers to help the Commonwealth Health Foundation.
Other organizations – including Kids on the Block, Operation PRIDE, the Salvation Army and Hospice – have benefited from the generosity of the Scotts.
Small wonder that a list of the Scotts’ awards and recognitions in a Community Foundation news release stretches for more than 30 entries.
That list will probably grow longer as this couple continues to give back to their community.
As Jim Scott said of his wife of 26 years: “Rita will help anyone, and she wants to do that.”
The entrepreneur, who developed The Club at Olde Stone residential community and golf course, said he adopted that same giving nature after being around business mentors like the late Ervin Houchens.
“I learned that you get more out of giving than you do out of receiving,” he said at the awards luncheon.
All of southcentral Kentucky can be glad that the Scotts have learned that important lesson and taken it to heart.