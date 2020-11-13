With help from state funds, Warren County is taking steps to rid the county of some eyesores that have had county residents talking trash.
While it’s regrettable that Warren County residents have identified seven illegal open garbage dumps, it’s commendable that the county’s Division for Environmental Planning and Assistance has responded to citizens’ complaints and is working with the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection to get these eyesores cleaned up.
Stan Reagan, the county’s environmental planning and assistance coordinator, said his division is using funds from the state’s Illegal Dump Grant Program to clean up seven sites where irresponsible people have dumped debris.
Reagan explained that 75 percent of the cleanup cost will be covered by the state grant.
Two vendors will be involved in cleaning up the seven sites.
B&J Transfer of Laurel County won the contract to clean up, at a total cost of $45,278.40, three sites: Brannen Tobacco Warehouse, the J.L. Young property near Scoggins Road and the Linda Matthews property in the Richardsville area. Bowling Green’s My Projects LLC won the contract to clean up the remaining four sites at a cost of $10,820: Friendship Church Road, Shive Lane Mobile Home Park, Lower Stone Avenue and Scoggins Road.
The total cost is $56,098.40, and it will be money well-spent if it rids the county of sites that are not only unsightly but potentially dangerous if some of the garbage makes its way to water supplies.
The county government staff and fiscal court magistrates are to be commended for their efforts to enhance our quality of life by addressing this issue.
They also deserve some kudos for another effort to put the “green” back in Bowling Green.
County staff and magistrates have in recent months been hearing more complaints than usual from residents upset about litter along roads.
Those roads would normally be kept clean by inmates in the Warren County Regional Jail’s Class D felon program, but the coronavirus pandemic has kept those inmates off the roads and led to a vacuum in the county’s litter abatement efforts.
As a first step toward addressing the litter problem, the county road department took up the task of picking up litter along Moorman Lane in the northern part of the county.
Then, at the Oct. 28 fiscal court meeting, magistrates voted to have the county’s public works department advertise for contract litter pickup.
Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore explained that the county has litter abatement money that it hasn’t been using while the Class D felon program is unavailable.
So, Moore will put out a proposal saying the county will pay contractors to pick up the litter.
Reagan estimates the county has more than $80,000 in litter abatement funds remaining this year. While some of that will go for litter prevention education efforts, that should still leave a good amount for contractors willing to clean up county roads.
Moore hopes to get some interest from mowing and landscape companies that aren’t busy during the colder months.
“I think we can make a dent in this during the winter months,” he said.
Like the investment in cleaning up illegal dumps, this innovative approach to litter pickup would be money well-spent.
– “Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.
