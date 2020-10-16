For well over a century, the national Democratic Party has been supporters of racial separation.
This isn’t spin; the recorded history of the party and its beliefs prove it.
After all, they were the party of slavery, the party of secession during the Civil War, the party of fighting against integration in the 1950s and early 1960s, the party of Jim Crow, and the party that supported the late U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., a former Ku Klux Klan member who will always be remembered to have held the longest filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The national Democratic Party’s history with blacks is not a good one, sadly, which is why it never ceases to amaze us how Democrats constantly use the race card against white conservative Republicans.
We’ve watched for decades as Democrats have labeled anyone who is a white Republican and a Christian, especially those from the deep South, as racist.
They have no proof to support these baseless claims, making them the party of character assassination. They don’t care who they hurt or how it affects the families of those they wrongly accuse.
Democrats use these tactics as a cover for people to forget how they treated an entire race of people for well over a century and to advance their agenda with the black electorate, who they do hardly anything for once they achieve power.
The latest example of Democrats playing the race card came Tuesday, when U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asked U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett if she condemned white supremacy, to which she answered “yes.”
This was a racist question in itself as Booker had not one follow-up question in regard to white supremacy after she answered “yes.”
We’re sure Booker knew the answer before he asked the highly qualified nominee the question, but again this is his party’s modus operandi. Put a race-laden question out there – while knowing it’s totally baseless – so voters can see and hear that and wonder if the person in question supports white supremacy. Barrett clearly doesn’t.
Booker should’ve known better, but his party simply can’t keep from playing the race card.
As we all know, many college professors across our country are also Democrats – which is fine as that is their prerogative – but many of them sit in their ivory towers and judge others without really knowing a thing about them. They sometimes say outrageous things, especially pertaining to race, to which many across this great country wonder, “Why are we paying these people’s salaries?”
The latest example of a loudmouth Democrat playing the race card on Barrett is Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi, author of the New York Times best-seller “How to be an Antiracist.” Kendi suggested Barrett is a “white colonizer” who uses her two adopted Haitian children as props.
On Twitter, Kendi wrote: “Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.
“It is a belief too many white people have: If they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist,” Kendi said.
Calls for his resignation for these most ridiculous, baseless and hurtful comments have come from people and groups from all across the country.
To suggest that Barrett is racist simply because she adopted two children of color is absolutely absurd and shows people like Kendi’s disdain for white people.
Did this individual with all of his degrees ever stop to think that perhaps Barrett actually loves the children she and her husband adopted from Haiti?
Of course not. He just threw it out there, hoping it stuck. These are the words of a racist person attacking someone’s children and Barrett, which has no place in our society.
Barrett and her husband should be commended for adopting these two lovely children from an impoverished country and bringing them to the U.S. to live a better life, not called a “white colonial.”
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., summed up Kendi and his racist agenda very well when he called him a “butthead.”
Well said, Sen. Kennedy.
