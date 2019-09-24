Bowling Green is growing rapidly, and when any city grows at the rate we are growing, there will always be change, some of it good and some of it not so good.
To be fair, we believe most of the change in Bowling Green has been good, with more businesses choosing to locate here and more people choosing to move here to start or continue their careers and raise their families.
One such positive change that might be coming to our city is the possibility of the Bowling Green Police Department having its own police academy.
Currently, the process of getting new police onto the street involves an officer being hired, going through local training and then having to be sent to the state police academy in Richmond on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. It typically takes several months to get into the academy, and then there is a 20-week curriculum at the state academy that often stretches beyond that time.
The city wants to start fully training its own police officers rather than sending them to the police training academy in Richmond. Such a move could significantly reduce the time it takes to get new police officers on the street after they are hired.
Currently from the date of hire, it takes almost a year to get a police officer on the streets. Bowling Green Police Chief Doug Hawkins says he thinks starting an academy here can reduce that from a year to between six and eight months.
If Hawkins’ numbers are right, and we have no reason to believe they’re not, it seems like a no-brainer to do whatever possible to get a police academy in Bowling Green, the third-largest city in the commonwealth.
The BGPD already has many of the components in place for its own training academy, including certified instructors, an outdoor firing range and classroom space at the BGPD headquarters.
There would be multiple steps needed to get a certified police training academy locally. The city first will have to submit an application to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. Once the application is approved, a detailed curriculum is provided for review. If that is approved, and an inspection of the facilities also passes muster, the academy would get the green light.
Hawkins said there would be some tweaks needed to the department and details to be ironed out. For example, officers may still have to go to Richmond for training on breathalyzer equipment, but once the particulars are resolved, a local police academy could start next year.
This is a pretty exciting idea presented by Hawkins, not only in terms of getting police on the streets quicker but also from a financial perspective, since currently the city is paying the salaries of police officers while they undergo training in Richmond.
A quicker training turnaround would mean those salaries are going toward officers on the streets instead of in classrooms on the other side of the state. This should translate into increased public security.
Another advantage of having an academy here would be that smaller class sizes gives officers more one-on-one attention.
We are behind this proposal for all the reasons we mentioned. We hope it comes to fruition very soon.
