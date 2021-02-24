We’ve said many times on this editorial page that police officers are absolutely vital for public safety.
They protect us when we are out in public, and they protect us when we are asleep at night. They put their lives on the line each day to protect us while dealing with and seeing a lot of bad stuff because they are committed to protect and serve.
This newspaper has the utmost respect and admiration for police officers in our city, our state and across the nation.
Like every organization, you’re going to have a few bad employees, but the vast majority of police officers in this country are good, hard-working people who care about protecting us.
This is why we never will get the mentality of some groups, many of them elected officials in other states, who have called for defunding police.
Many are hypocrites as they want to defund the police but make taxpayers pay for their own security with off-duty, armed police officers when they are on the clock and off the clock.
We guess in their world their lives matter, but the citizens who helped get them elected don’t matter as much.
It’s really a sad day in this country when citizens and elected officials call for defunding police officers who have taken an oath to defend them.
One only has to look at the actions of the Capitol Police a few years back when a deranged shooter went to a baseball field and opened fire on members of Congress. Had it not been for the quick actions of the Capitol Police, who took out the gunman, there would’ve likely been a lot of people killed and injured on that day.
More recently, we are all aware of the heroism at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when, highly outnumbered by protesters, Capitol Police officers did their best to protect members of Congress and others working in the Capitol on that day. Sadly, one Capitol Police officer was killed trying to do his duty.
Having witnessed these events and seeing the bravery exhibited by law enforcement on a daily basis, how can anyone honestly talk to a newspaper or TV reporter and make a valid argument for defunding police?
We don’t think they can.
Sure, they can try, but we would submit that every time they make a case for defunding the police they not only make themselves look dumb, they are also insulting thousands upon thousands of police officers who put their lives on the line for them and the rest of the citizens of our great country on a daily basis, some paying the ultimate price.
Police officers deserve our utmost respect, not talk of defunding them and acts of disrespect toward them that we witnessed last summer and even to the present.
Focus needs to be squarely on stringent screening of new officers and elimination of any officer demonstrating they are unfit to wear a badge. This approach is one reasonable individuals should be able to agree on. The defunding approach is just plain stupid and where implemented by clueless politicians will put countless lives at greater risk.
