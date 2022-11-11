Post-election, spirit of cooperation should now prevail Nov 11, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year's mid-term election saw more interest than in many years in the past.From two proposed state constitutional amendments to some high-interest local races, there was plenty for voters to weigh in on.We now have the results – which by the nature of elections likely means most voters had some disappointing outcomes, as well as some successes to celebrate. Likewise, there are many candidates who worked extremely hard and are now dealing with a loss.We congratulate all those who ran positive campaigns, win or lose.For the winners, unsuccessful candidates and electorate at large, it is time to focus on the road ahead, no matter how difficult that may be.The list of challenges and issues that need to be addressed vary by office, but it is safe to assume the list is lengthy. We are grateful to see that, for the most part, losing candidates locally have congratulated and shared words of support for election winners.That spirit of accepting the process and focusing on the greater good is a hallmark of a strong community.That is not to say we should not examine the election process with a critical eye. There are certainly things that happened Tuesday that we can all agree were concerning.The chief of these is local turnout. Despite the aforementioned high-profile amendments and plentiful local races, only about 40% of registered voters cast ballots in Warren County.While that number is disappointing, voter apathy is a universal concern that defies easy explanations and solutions.What we can control is our outlook going forward, which should be based on a concern for the greater good and a spirit of cooperation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Voter Politics Apathy Candidate Outcome Winner Cooperation Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG couple faces abuse chargesPolice investigating fatal Sunday shootingCharges added in Cumberland Trace shooting caseGary Eugene DillardJackson defeats Minter in revamped 20th DistrictHines, Geoghegan win, Thompson ahead in Ky. Supreme Court raceBG commission incumbents re-electedGorman will lead new-look fiscal courtWKU Folk Studies program faces potential suspensionWarren County election results Images Videos State News At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky Militia leader who pointed rifle at police sentenced Kentucky measure to let lawmakers call special session fails National News Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York AP News Summary at 9:34 a.m. EST US futures point higher, adding to Thursday's huge gains AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:32 a.m. EST Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as election mandates POLITICAL NEWS First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers Biden to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip DA recuses himself from former candidate's child porn case Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest In election, support for abortion rights was about much more Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView