The Daily News recently featured the story of a local couple who adopted a child from China with the same rare blood disease that their biological son has.
Josh and Monica Poynter’s sons are Trey and Tag Poynter. Their biological 6-year-old son, Tag, was born with hemophilia A, which is a disorder where the blood doesn’t clot normally.
After receiving advice from the hemophilia community, the couple adopted 9-year-old Trey from China after he had been abandoned as a child because of his own hemophilia A diagnosis.
The decision to adopt a child is not an easy one for any couple. There are a wide range of factors to consider, and the choice will forever change the lives of everyone involved.
Along with those factors, now consider what goes into the choice to adopt a child who has a rare bleeding disorder.
Anyone who adopts a child should be commended for the decision. However, what the Poynters did deserves an incredibly high level of public praise.
Knowing that Tag would have to deal with this disorder until a cure becomes available, they made a positive choice to assist another child with hemophilia while also assuring that their own son would have a brother with a common bond.
The level of character this couple possesses is simply immeasurable.
One cannot imagine the struggles they experienced through Tag’s birth and his formative years as they said he had several severe bleeds already in his young life.
To go out of their way and adopt another child from a far-away country who has the same struggles is an amazing, heart-touching decision.
They were able to turn what some may see as an unfortunate situation with Tag an incredible story of unity and hope.
Both of these children have an incredible support system now not only due to their loving parents, but because of the brotherhood they have already developed.
They already know each other’s favorite movies, foods and activities. They both also talked about how much they loved having a brother.
With the holidays already in full swing, isn’t this the type of story we should be celebrating as a community?
Times are tough during the coronavirus pandemic, which is still unfortunately raging in our country. We need stories of positivity and hope like this one, and the Poynters deserve their fair share of praise.
Sure enough, they are already reaping positive results from their decision as a new medication recently became available for hemophilia, which has made a huge, positive difference for the brothers.
Not only will they be able to lead healthy lives, but doctors are already telling the parents that a cure for the disorder will be found in the children’s lifetimes.
Even if these improved circumstances had not happened, the two brothers would still have each other and their parents to conquer whatever challenge which may stand in their way.
The power that adoption provides families knows no bounds. If you don’t take our word for it, take Josh Poynter’s.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” Josh Poynter said. “It’s definitely made us a closer family.”
Not everyone is ready for adoption, and that’s OK. But if there is one thing to take away from this story, it’s that a giving and accepting heart can change countless lives.
One of the best pieces of advice is that, “Happiness is only real when shared.”
This holiday season, let’s be more like the Poynters and share as much happiness as we can to those who need it most.
