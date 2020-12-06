We stated in an editorial last week that we believe Gov. Andy Beshear is handicapping children by taking them out of the classroom and placing them in their homes to learn.
We stand by that editorial as many educators in our area openly say they voted for Beshear in 2019 but now are not happy with him one bit. That’s because these educators know they cannot teach their students as well through computers and sent-home homework as they can with one-on-one instruction.
This governor is obsessed with power, which is really sad because in that thirst for power he has been depriving children the face-to-face instruction they need on a daily basis.
Beshear has ordered that all public and private schools in the state remain closed until Dec. 18. We don’t know how he picked this date for possible reconsideration of school reopening, but with Christmas break only a few days after that date, it’s safe to say that children will not be returning to school in person for the rest of 2020.
While Beshear has some power and control over the continued closing of public schools, we don’t believe he has the power or authority to close private, religious schools as they don’t receive state funding and have specific constitutional protections.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been fighting Beshear in the courts to try to get the governor’s order to close private, religious schools overturned.
Cameron says Beshear, with his executive order that halted all in-person classes at public and private schools across Kentucky, infringed on the First Amendment rights of many around the state and violated Kentucky’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Last week, Cameron scored a victory when U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove issued a temporary injunction allowing religious schools to let children into their classrooms, noting that offices and other notable gathering points hadn’t been closed and that private religious schools have specific constitutional protections.
It was short-lived victory, though. Four days later, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision, saying classrooms and children “pose unique problems for public health officials responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
We respect the 6th Circuit judges, but we just believe that they got it wrong in this particular ruling.
Cameron said he is ready to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. We believe Cameron would have a pretty good shot with his arguments before the nation’s highest court.
One only has to look at a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that temporarily blocked restrictions put in place in New York that would have restricted large gatherings at places of worship, saying Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s restrictions, “by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty.”
Cameron’s case against Beshear mirrors the New York case as it pertains to religion and the First Amendment. We believe having this recent case law on his side will be very beneficial to him when arguing this case.
We wish Cameron all the best in his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court and hope he is victorious so children in private schools can return to in-person classes once again without more overreach from this governor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.