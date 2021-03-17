Exciting developments are underway at Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green, where the bones of a long-awaited museum are now visible at the facility at Three Springs and Smallhouse roads.
Though delayed by the coronavirus pandemic – and still not yet fully funded by a money-raising campaign – the 11,000-square-foot building is now taking shape physically, which is good news for the park and for our community.
For years, the AHP has been an attractive but exclusively outdoor installation, but the new museum – a $2.5 million endeavor inspired by a 1930s-era airplane hangar – will enhance the AHP’s exhibition, education and event capabilities. Now targeted for completion in late 2021, the project still has hurdles to clear, however.
Joe Tinius, president of the AHP board of directors, told the Daily News recently that more than half of the $2.5 million fundraising goal has been met. That campaign, which includes the involvement of the national Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association, was hampered by the pandemic, but the Red River Valley group – which will use the museum as its main hub – is moving toward intensifying its fundraising role, Tinius said.
Here’s hoping the positive momentum continues. With an intense focus on aircraft with ties to aviators with regional connections, the AHP crisply illuminates this area’s rich aviation legacies. Now featuring seven outdoor displays, the ongoing expansion could allow for as many as six more pads, potentially increasing the AHP’s open-air exhibits to about a dozen, Tinius said.
The growth of the AHP to date is nothing short of impressive, and it’s easy to envision the completed expansion project creating a must-see location for locals and out-of-town visitors alike. We encourage all who are inclined to support the AHP’s remaining fundraising needs, so that the organization may successfully land its important addition to our area’s tourism offerings and historic preservation initiatives.
