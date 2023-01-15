As we reflect on another Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are reminded that a common refrain in recent years is that much work remains to be done to fulfill MLK’s dream.
That remains true today. Residents of southcentral Kentucky were reminded of that in December.
Several national groups announced they were coming to Bowling Green to protest against the presence in the city of Carolyn Bryant Donham, whose highly questionable testimony led to the horrific 1955 lynching of Emmett Till in Mississippi.
While the protest turned out to be peaceful, it was marred by a threat made over ham radio to shoot not only the protesters, but anyone who came out to support them.
The litany of other incidents and issues nationally that show much works remains to be done is lengthy.
Just last week, City National Bank was ordered to pay a record $31 million settlement for alleged “redlining” – purposefully not providing loans to minorities.
It is a shameful practice of hidden racism that was once common and, unfortunately, still exists.
But the frustratingly slow path to equality should not be a deterrent to continuing efforts to make progress.
Way back in 1957, King himself discussed the pace of progress in a speech in St. Louis.
“We have come a long, long way ... we have a long, long way to go,” he said at the time.
He undoubtedly would say the same today.
The path forward outlined by King at the time is also true today.
“In every community there is a dire need for leaders who will lead the people, who stand today amid the wilderness toward the promised land of freedom and justice. God grant that ministers, and lay leaders, and civic leaders, and businessmen and professional people all over the nation will rise up and use the talent and the finances that God has given them, and lead the people on toward the promised land of freedom with rational, calm, nonviolent means,” King said.
He echoed the point in his famous statement that “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable … Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”
We remain hopeful that progress continues, even if it remains frustratingly slow.