Time after time, it has been proven that stricter gun laws simply don’t work in the states where they are enacted.
Stricter gun laws do two things: handicap law-abiding gun owners and make them go through a lot more bureaucratic red tape to purchase guns that the Constitution says they are allowed to possess.
It also does nothing to deter criminals who commit hundreds upon hundreds of murders each year with guns, because criminals don’t care about the law. That’s why they’re criminals.
One only has to look at the high murder rates each year in cities such as Chicago, New York, Baltimore and others to see that stricter gun laws simply don’t work.
Virginia, which was once a pretty conservative state, had its legislature flipped by Democrats in the 2019 elections. That newly elected body, along with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, is already pushing for stricter gun control laws. Three anti-gun measures were passed in the Senate last week and have moved to the House for consideration.
The laws being proposed would:
- ban assault weapons, silencers, high-capacity magazines and other “dangerous weapons.”
- require background checks on all firearm transactions.
- reinstate a law – repealed in 2012 – allowing no more than one handgun purchase a month.
- allow municipalities to enact “ordinances that are stricter than state law.” Among the examples they cite: rules banning guns in libraries or municipal buildings.
- require lost or stolen guns to be reported to authorities within one day.
- allow law enforcement to “temporarily separate a person from firearms if the person exhibits dangerous behavior that presents an immediate threat to self or others.”
- prohibit the subjects of protective orders from possessing guns.
- toughen punishment for allowing access of a loaded, “unsecured” firearm to someone 18 or younger.
What part of the Second Amendment do Northam and Co. not understand?
Some of these proposals are the same old song and dance we’ve seen the left try to pass for years, like the high-capacity magazines, not allowing for the purchase of more than one handgun per month and the banning of “dangerous weapons.”
The majority of people who buy high-capacity magazines are law-abiding citizens who use these for target shooting, not mass murders.
Allowing the purchase of only one handgun per month is absolutely ludicrous. If an imminent and credible threat of violence were directed against a couple and their children, one spouse would presumably have to wait a full month after their partner had purchased a pistol. Simply brilliant.
What does the banning of “dangerous weapons” mean? Does this mean pistols, shotguns, rifles, etc? In many liberals’ minds, all guns are dangerous. If passed into law, we believe several of these proposals would face legal challenges and likely end up in the U.S. Supreme Court, where they likely would be struck down.
Some of these laws, if passed, do nothing but impair the ability of law-abiding gun owners to protect themselves and their families. It also puts an unnecessary burden on them when purchasing firearms and, most importantly, violates their Second Amendment rights.
Exercising their First Amendment rights, thousands of gun-rights activists rallied at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Monday to protest these anti-gun measures that are being considered. It is noteworthy that it was a peaceful protest, which was probably disappointing to those pushing these anti-gun measures because they could’ve used an event happening during the protest as added proof that more gun measures are needed.
These proposed pieces of legislation are, sadly, another example of Democrats trying to encroach on the people of Virginia’s Second Amendment rights, and that tells you a lot about their lack of respect for law-abiding gun owners and for our Constitution.
