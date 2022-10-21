On any given Saturday at Circus Square Park you will find children playing in the water fountain, picnicking on the grassy knolls with their family, jumping in bouncey houses at the International Festival, or running through hay mazes at the recent Harvest Festival.
This Saturday, there will be another family friendly festival at the park, the Bowling Green Pride Fest, that will unfortunately feature an event that is very troubling and should not be held outdoors in that public space for children to see.
The BG Pride Festival returns to Circus Square Park Saturday to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other sexual identities in Bowling Green. According to the Facebook page, the public event will feature live music, vendors, food vendors and ... a drag show.
Started in 2017, the event has grown as Bowling Green has grown. The first year of the festival, the drag show was held indoors at La Gala. Subsequent years found the stage in the center of Circus Square with hyper-sexualized performances by men dressed as women in plain view of minors.
We agree that the BG Pride Festival is an opportunity to recognize Bowling Green’s diverse LGBTQ community, but the drag show is an indecent display that is inappropriate for children and should be held indoors where parents can decide whether to expose their kids to what amounts to a strip club routine.
The permit to hold the event, at least in the last two years, per an open records request to the city, was signed by state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, a founding member of Bowling Green Fairness and listed Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign, a Louisville nonprofit that advocates for equal rights for LGBT people and collaborated with Bowling Green Fairness on organizing Saturday’s festival. Other political attendees in the past included Bowling Green City Commissioners Dana Beasley-Brown and Carlos Bailey.
“It is an important celebration of the LGBT community and its allies and to show how large that community is. It also gives people the opportunity to come together for a fun autumn day and celebrate who they are in their hometown,” said Minter, a founding member of Bowling Green Fairness, in a 2019 Daily News article.
Drag culture and drag queens tend to sexualize their performances and mimic strippers in revealing costumes. They portray exaggerated, objectified women by performing strip club style dances. Needless to say, drag is inappropriate for children and parents can no longer trust our institutions to shield children from that age-inappropriate content.
Why is this practice of exposing our children to drag and drag shows suddenly so popular and why are adults going along with this? Drag performances are featured everywhere from farmers markets to elementary schools in our country these days – sometimes without parental consent or knowledge.
Given that drag is clearly a form of adult entertainment, it is worth asking ourselves why have child safeguarding practices gone out the window when it comes to an event like this in Bowling Green.
The organizers of the Bowling Green Pride Festival, the city and our city commissioners should put a stop to this indecency. Move the drag show inside and do not force parents who want to bring their children to the Bowling Green Pride Festival to have to witness what amounts to adult entertainment.