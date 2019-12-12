Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon has been an innovator since taking office in 2017, and his latest innovation is one that should benefit jail employees, inmates and the taxpayers.
Harmon got approval last week from Warren Fiscal Court to purchase two devices that have the potential to address the problem of inmates smuggling drugs and other contraband into the jail.
The devices – a stationary body scanner and a portable scanner – can detect drugs, weapons and other contraband that have no place in the jail. That detection can keep items out of the jail that could lead to drug overdoses, violence and even the death of an inmate.
You can’t put a price tag on such benefits, and you don’t need to. Harmon negotiated a deal with Hopkinsville-based Romaine Companies to buy the two scanners for $196,000, but he won’t be using tax dollars.
He explained at the fiscal court meeting that the cost will be covered by the jail’s canteen fund, which comes from money raised from sales at the jail commissary and the sale of phone cards.
That money can be used for safety and security projects, so this purchase is fitting.
The stationary scanner will be staged outside the jail’s booking area and can interrupt the drugs and contraband that now make it into the jail all too often. The portable scanner can be used to scan small items such as mattresses and books that have been used to hide the contraband items.
When you consider that last year the jail had about 200 cases of drugs or weapons being brought into the facility, this looks like a wise investment. Many other smuggling incidents no doubt went undetected in a jail that is constantly overcrowded.
Now the chances of such items being detected are much higher. The scanners will benefit jail employees as well as law enforcement agencies making the arrests.
It might also head off some truly tragic events. Those smuggling in drugs will often share them with other inmates, a practice that can lead to overdoses or deaths.
The chances of such an event occurring in the Warren County jail will now be greatly reduced.
Such a proactive stance is nothing new for Harmon and his staff. They have implemented programs that prepare inmates for the transition back into society, helping them learn employability skills and even find work before they are released.
It’s a wise policy that can help ensure that the inmates don’t return to an already-packed jail.
We commend Harmon and fiscal court magistrates for initiating the pre-release programs that help inmates make the transition back into society and for having the foresight to take steps that will keep many drugs and weapons out of the jail.
