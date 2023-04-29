From the hundreds of local youths who play roller and ice hockey, to the seasonal SOKY Ice Rink packed every winter with recreational skaters, the evidence that Warren County needs a permanent ice rink facility is abundant.
The push for such a facility is not new; what is new is an organization called BG Get Ice!
The group is made up largely of ice hockey enthusiasts, who currently have to travel to Nashville or Owensboro to get ice time.
While the seasonal outdoor rink at the SoKY Marketplace has been a great addition to the community, it falls far short of fulfilling the need for a permanent facility here.
It seems the main stumbling block has been the cost, estimated to be around $26 million. While that certainly is a large sum, the number of community members who would use such a facility is important to take into consideration. The county recently spent more than $8 million on the Warren County Tennis & Sports Center when the county already had dozens of public tennis courts. A two-rink facility could serve considerably more community members than the 12 new tennis courts at the tennis center.
The Nashville Predators, looking to promote the growth of youth hockey in the region, have partnered with numerous communities in recent years to build ice centers. Perhaps that avenue is worthy of continued exploration.
As our community continues to grow, so will the need.
Currently, Lexington, Louisville and Owensboro have ice facilities, leaving Bowling Green the largest city by far in the state without a permanent rink. The municipal facility in Owensboro has been a success for that community, offering skating lessons, numerous special events and programs and hosting skating and hockey competitions that have produced revenue for that city.
There’s no reason to believe a facility here, with a county population more than 30,000 residents larger, would not be at least equally well met. It would also fit in perfectly with the area’s attraction as a destination for visitors with much to see and do.
In the meantime, we applaud county officials for extending the season of the SOKY Ice Rink, heading into its seventh year, through January.
The extra month of ice in Warren County will certainly be welcomed, but remains short of filling the real need for a permanent facility.