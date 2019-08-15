Kentucky attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron is a personable and intelligent man who has come a long way in 33 years of life.
Cameron is a respected attorney and previously worked closely with U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as legal counsel who helped get Neil Gorsuch onto the U.S. Supreme Court. In securing the Republican Party’s nomination for attorney general, Cameron carried 104 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
The editorial board of this newspaper has met with Cameron and we were quite impressed with his vision as he seeks the opportunity to be the highest law enforcement officer in the state.
Cameron is a class act, no two ways about it. But some who are opposing him are anything but classy. They are shameless people who have said some disturbing things about Cameron, who happens to be black.
In a recent interview with the Courier Journal, Dawn Elliottt, a Louisville political talk radio host and attorney who is also black, slammed Cameron for his support for President Donald Trump and told Cameron to “stop eating the ‘Coon Flakes’ the White House is serving.”
This is disgusting, racist language to use against a good man who happens to be a black Republican. It’s really sad that in today’s world, if black men or women are Republicans, many blacks and liberals jump on them to suggest they are “Uncle Toms.”
That’s a real shame, because we live in a country where people of all colors have the right to join a political party that most aligns with their beliefs and values. Cameron chose to be a Republican because the party aligned with his beliefs and values, plain and simple.
Cameron came back swinging at Elliottt and we are proud of how he shut this race-baiting liberal down.
“I’m a proud lifelong Republican, part of a diverse Kentucky Republican Party ticket, and yes I support President Donald Trump,” Cameron said last week. “I have unfortunately been called much worse as a black Republican and it is enough.
“I support life, secure borders, and am proud of my faith. It is time for liberals to stop telling black Americans what we are allowed to believe and what party we are allowed to support,” Cameron said.
Cameron couldn’t be any more correct on this issue. Liberals need to quit telling black Americans what they are supposed to believe and who they should support. Black Americans shouldn’t be chastised and called racist names if they do in fact want to join the Republican Party. That is their right and they shouldn’t be ashamed for doing so.
Another assertion that Elliott made in her insult of Cameron was calling Trump openly racist. Nothing could be further from the truth. Racist presidents don’t help blacks reach the lowest unemployment rates in nearly 20 years and they don’t put blacks in high-ranking cabinet positions in their administration. They don’t also push judicial reform, as Trump did, that benefited many black people in our prisons who were incarcerated for nonviolent offenses. This happened under Trump’s watch.
For generations, Democrats have taken the black vote for granted, expecting it and not helping them much in return. It’s worth noting that the GOP has nominated three non-white candidates for statewide office, while Democrats have nominated none.
It’s quite obvious Elliott has no shame about her racist comment and the fact that she isn’t backing down from this despicable comment shows her true colors. The use of this racist language has no place in our society.
And why isn’t Cameron’s Democratic opponent, Greg Stumbo, speaking out against Elliott’s use of this racist language? Does he condone this type of divisive language? His silence might suggest that.
Honestly, all of this racist talk, which we read or hear about on a daily basis, has simply gotten out of hand. We predict the left’s continued use of race as it has used on Cameron will backfire on them in this election cycle and, if continued, also in 2020.
And we believe it should backfire on them because they have drawn water from the racism well so often that actual racism is diluted when it does occur.
