There is virtually no way to overestimate the importance of preserving our history.
Having remnants of our past still with us provides unmatched teaching tools and links to the stories that make up our community.
A prime example is currently undergoing renovations at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum. The museum, housed at the historic L&N Depot in Bowling Green, has a mission to preserve and showcase the vital role railroads had in our shared history.
Not all history, however, is positive, but is equally important to remember.
A case in point is the Louisville & Nashville Railroad No. 109 passenger car, built in 1911.
Up until 1955, the railcar carried passengers from Glasgow as part of the Glasgow Railway Co. The significance of the railcar is that it is one off the few remaining segregated railcars still in existence. White travelers rode in front of the 109, Black travelers in the back of the railcar, which was split by a baggage storage area.
After it was no longer used, the railcar was abandoned and left to rot near the tracks at the Glasgow Railway Depot. In 2007, it was purchased by Dorian Walker and donated to the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
Since then, RailPark volunteers have been working on the laborious task of restoring the railcar to its original condition.
That effort got a recent boost as the Cultural Awareness Corvette Weekend Inc. provided a $5,000 donation to the restoration effort.
The group’s mission, according to its website, is for Corvette owners from across the “United States to come together and experience and celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity that exists amongst Corvette owners while contributing to the development of educational and economic opportunities in the host community.”
The donation will help continue the restoration of the 109.
We applaud and support this important effort to preserve a part of local history.