Since 1995, Southern Recycling has done a fantastic job with curbside pickup of area residents’ paper, aluminum, plastics, glass and cardboard.
Every week, their employees work in all types of weather conditions to collect our recyclable items. We really appreciate all that they do for us and, more importantly, the positive impact they have on our environment.
We’ve been very fortunate, as has Southern Recycling, but recycling companies nationwide took a big hit in April 2018 when China stopped accepting common recyclables. China had been the destination for about 40 percent of U.S. paper, plastics and other recyclables that were then turned into marketable products. The drying-up of that market has squeezed recycling companies financially, and Southern Recycling is losing about $30,000 a month on the curbside service.
We really hate to hear this, because we as a community need a recycling company and we want Southern Recycling to succeed.
The company will continue its curbside recycling program in Warren County through March 31, but the future of the program is now in doubt.
On Dec. 20, Warren Fiscal Court accepted the recommendation of county Environmental Planning and Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan to modify the exclusive recycling franchise agreement with Southern Recycling. When the company asked to be released from its key responsibilities for the remainder of a contract that runs through July 31, it created an urgency for Reagan to begin looking for a new recycling franchisee.
Reagan said Dec. 20 that the county intends to issue new requests for proposals for trash and recycling services.
In March, Southern Recycling can collect the red recycling bins or residents can keep them. The company will also remove the collection bins that are at fire stations and other drop-off areas in the county March 31. Southern Recycling will maintain a drop-off location at its headquarters at 63 North Graham Drive until July 31.
This really is hard news to absorb, since we need to have a recycling service in our community so the items we mentioned at the beginning aren’t taken to a landfill.
Regan said one or more of the county’s five approved waste franchisees could also handle recycling. The county could also go to a model similar to that of Logan County, where recyclables are picked up monthly instead of weekly.
These could be viable options for the county to consider, although we believe most people would prefer to have their recyclables picked up once a week rather than once a month.
We hope the county does find an alternative to fix this issue, which directly affects thousands of households in our community.
