It was a real shame a little more than two years ago when Southern Recycling announced that it would stop recycling services in our city.
It wasn’t that company’s fault, but rather a decline in the market for recyclables at the time caused them to cease operations.
Our city has been left since that time with a void as it pertains to recycling. County leaders have worked tirelessly to find a company to fill that void but had been unsuccessful until the recent news that a new recycling company was coming back to our great city.
On Friday, Warren Fiscal Court agreed to an arrangement with Utah-based Recyclops to provide an optional subscription recycling service in the city for $8.50 per month and the same service to county residents outside the city limits at $10.50 per month.
Recyclops, which operates in 18 states and more than 170 cities, is offering what the company’s vice president of sales, Dennis Wise, called a “subscription service, not unlike Netflix.”
The company’s proposal is to allow city of Bowling Green residents to opt in to its every-other-week curbside recycling pickups for a fee of $8.50 per month. For another $5 per month, the company will pick up glass. A countywide program will cost $10.50 per month, but adding glass will take the price to $17.50.
Recyclops will utilize independent contractors to pick up the recyclables, which will be taken to Nashville for processing.
While county leaders agree that the new service will be a little more expensive than it was under Southern Recycling, we should all be happy that there is once again a recycling option in our city.
Recycling is something that we believe is very important and we are hopeful that many city and county residents will use the service.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said it best of the new program when he said, “It gives the people who want to recycle an option,” he said, “but it doesn’t require anyone to pay into the system.”
We’re glad city and county residents have again what we believe is a vital operation that will soon be operating in the city and county.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.