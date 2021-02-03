In 2002, the world was horrified by the beheading death of American reporter Daniel Pearl of the Wall Street Journal. Years before the Islamic State began releasing gruesome videos of its own murders of journalists and other “enemies,” Pearl’s death at the hands of terrorists in Pakistan – a video of which was later delivered to the U.S. Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan – illuminated the terrible risks facing journalists in the post-9/11 Middle East.
Today, many around the world – including the governments of Pakistan and the United States – are shaken by the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to free Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who is believed to have played the dominant role in Pearl’s kidnapping and subsequent beheading. The three-member Supreme Court voted 2-1 last week to release Sheikh but offered no explanation for its ruling, saying only that its reasons will be “recorded later,” according to The Washington Post. On Tuesday, following a petition by the Pakistani government to keep Sheikh in jail, the court ordered Sheikh to be transferred to a government-run safe house before being granted full release, according to media reports.
“He should be moved to a comfortable residential environment, something like a rest house where he can live a normal life,” said Justice Omar Ata Bandyal, according to Reuters. As of this writing, it is unclear whether Sheikh has already been moved to such a facility.
Sheikh was originally sentenced to death for his role in the death of Pearl, who was assigned to cover Pakistani militants in the months after the 9/11 attacks. After Sheikh’s case was reopened due to claims of insufficient evidence, his murder conviction was overturned and the kidnapping charge was downgraded by a provincial court last year. Pearl’s family appealed, but the Supreme Court rejected that appeal last week, opening the door to Sheikh’s possible release.
Legal experts said the remaining options for Pearl’s family appear limited, mainly because any appeals will be heard by the same Supreme Court that ordered Sheikh’s release. Similarly, the Pakistani government is dismayed by the court’s ruling, but the court’s judicial independence apparently will handicap leaders’ efforts to correct the injustice. Despite those obstacles, appeals are certain to be filed, and Pakistani leaders said late last week that the government will endeavor to keep Sheikh incarcerated while the appellate process unfolds. Meanwhile, the U.S. departments of justice and state have both expressed desire to pursue Sheikh’s extradition to the United States for prosecution here.
“While we remain grateful for the Pakistani government’s opposition to these acquittals on appeal, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Department of Justice reiterates that the United States stands ready to take custody of Sheikh to stand trial here on the pending charges against him,” former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement after the ruling Thursday, as reported by The Washington Post. “He must not be permitted to evade justice for his charged role in Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder.”
We agree, and if it does prove impossible for Pakistan to keep Sheikh in jail for his crimes, we urge the Biden administration to make every effort to bring Sheikh to America for prosecution. This circumstance is far bigger than the intricacies of Pakistani law: It is a matter of importance to the world, and right now, the message being sent to global terrorists by this Pakistani Supreme Court is infuriating. The fact that nearly two decades have passed since Pearl’s death should not soften America’s resolve. Although the Pakistani Supreme Court apparently has no problem granting freedom to terrorists, it is vital for the U.S. to reinforce its position that it offers no such mercy, no matter how many years go by.
If Pakistan cannot see to it on its own that appropriate justice comes to Sheikh, it is incumbent on the United States to finish the job. The Biden administration must do everything in its power to ensure Sheikh never again enjoys freedom – either by exerting immense political pressure on Pakistan to do the right thing, or by bringing Sheikh to America to stand before what we predict would be a much less forgiving court.
If you don't like Pakistan's version of justice, wait until the Biden administration finishes "fundamentally changing the country".
