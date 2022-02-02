Small communities tend to develop special bonds with their local media personalities, particularly those who devote most of their lives to a single location.
Rarely do those connections seem more powerful than the one between the residents of Logan County and radio broadcaster Don Neagle, who at 84 years old is retiring from full-time work after more than 63 years on the air at WRUS 610 AM in Russellville.
“He became the local trusted source for news and information here,” said fellow broadcaster Chris McGinnis, who in the interim will take over Neagle’s morning show duties before a permanent replacement is found. “Don earned the trust of the community. Through the years, Don Neagle was that constant voice that soothed the community. He became that comfort voice.”
As society, technology and the media industry evolve, so do the platforms and methods through which people receive information about their hometowns. Neagle – an inductee in both the Kentucky Broadcasters and Kentucky Journalism halls of fame – might have had the sort of career that will become less common as the years wear on: A person who lives in the same community as his audience for decades and who is committed to providing a steady flow of reasoned, reliable information.
“I enjoyed promoting activities in our community and particularly in our African American community,” Neagle said. “I really enjoyed breaking news stories. We also put our obituaries right in the front of our newscast. We wanted people to know that information.”
The experience and contributions of folks such as Neagle are invaluable to small communities. For example, retired Logan County Circuit and Kentucky Supreme Court Judge William Fuqua partnered with Neagle for oral history program for more than 25 years. Fuqua told the Daily News that Neagle’s knowledge would be “irreplaceable” to Logan County.
“I call him the community morning bulletin board,” Fuqua said with a laugh. “He is always accessible. He is a class guy who loves his job and is dependable in every way I know. He is a keystone of the community. People stop me on the street and ask me about Don. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Fortunately, Neagle isn’t stepping away entirely. He will remain active on WRUS, hosting his “Feedback” show and conducting other interviews for the station. Logan County residents will continue to benefit from his talents and expertise, but Neagle will also enjoy a well-earned respite from the grind of daily broadcasting.
“I have shingles, and I’m awfully uncomfortable now. I’m dealing with back problems as well. I thought this would be an ideal time to cut back,” Neagle said. “It’s just an obvious time to wrap it up. My wife died three years ago, and she always said that when it was time to retire – you’ll know it. And I know it now.”
We extend a sincere thank-you to Neagle for his commitment and service to the people of Logan County. And we wish him many years of peace and happiness as he enters retirement.