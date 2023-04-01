Two women who have been integral parts of this community retired last week, leaving a legacy of positive impacts on countless lives.
Lisa Rice retired last week as director of the Warren County Public Library. She has headed the county library system since 2008.
At a retirement reception last week, it was announced that the Warren County Public Library’s main branch in downtown Bowling Green will be renamed the Lisa Rice Library.
It's a fitting tribute for Rice, who has led the library through a strong growth period. Libraries are no longer simple repositories of books, having become technology centers and agents of community involvement.
During Rice's tenure, the Warren County Public Library took over operations of the Capitol Arts center and breathed new life into that facility, with a full slate of offerings and the opening of a used bookstore in the building.
Likewise, Marie Smith has made an impact on the community as deputy judge-executive for nearly six decades. She retired Friday after serving the community through her role in county government.
Her career spanned almost the entire tenures of judge-executives Basil Griffin and Mike Buchanon and the beginning of Doug Gorman’s earlier this year.
Buchanon told the Daily News that Smith was the smiling presence who in many ways was the face of county government.
“Someone would come in with a problem. They might want to be hateful, but they couldn’t after talking with her. I never witnessed her change her helpful demeanor," Buchanon said.
The dedication and impact these women made on Warren County should not be overlooked.
We join all Warren Countians in wishing Smith and Rice well in their retirements and thank them for the countless contributions they have made to our community.