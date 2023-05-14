In the early 2000s, the downtown TIF district was born just as the Transpark began to unfurl. These were all developments met by some skepticism, but have greatly benefited Bowling Green and Warren County.
Growth continued, both industrial and otherwise. Now a new development – actually two – are beginning to surface and should again bump up the status of Bowling Green as a destination city and further utilization of the TIF district.
Kelley Coleman and Patrick Reynolds, partners in Beech Holdings LLC, won the first round of approval last week for two projects. “The Launch,” which will be comprised of about 6 acres along Center and College streets, East Second Avenue and East Riverview Drive, is planned to have apartments and a hotel while transforming the historic Bohannon tobacco warehouse into a brewery and restaurant and making a portion of College Street a pedestrian-oriented shared street.
Also planned – “The Landing.” A larger project at 15.49 acres, “The Landing” is a planned development on property that once included the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1298 building on Ky. 185. It will consist of an outdoor entertainment and recreation area including an amphitheater. Plans include at outfitter store and boat rentals – taking advantage of Barren River, a long-underutilized asset for the city and county.
“I grew up on the river,” Reynolds said. “Our whole concept is to open up one of Bowling Green’s most beautiful resources: the Barren River.”
For several years, city and county leaders have been promoting a broad plan to revitalize and enhance the use of the Barren River, with plans also now in full swing to transform other riverfront areas into an outdoor activity mecca.
Planning commission members voted 7-0 to approve the two new projects and expressed optimism about its redeeming value to the community and the region.
There are still some rezoning issues to be passed, but there appears to be – and rightly so – support for the ventures.
We look forward to seeing how the projects unfold over the next few years. We applaud the entrepreneurs and city and county leaders for their support for what should be another feather in the cap for Bowling Green and Warren County in its growth as a regional destination and a great place to live.