For years, the RiverWalk at Mitch McConnell Park downtown has been a neat attraction, where on almost any given day, one can see people walking around it, looking over into the Barren River below it or riding bicycles.
It’s a beautiful park. The centerpiece of the park is the old College Street Bridge, which is now a pedestrian bridge. The bridge was saved from demolition by local businessman David Garvin. Mr. Garvin put a lot of work and his own money into repairing and ultimately saving this bridge. The bridge is a special place where it’s not uncommon to see people walking or fishing below it. We’ve also heard stories of people getting engaged on the bridge.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was very instrumental in getting funding for the park and we are greatly indebted to him for doing so, since so many people who live here and tourists from other cities and states have been able to enjoy it.
But as with many outdoor structures, over the years the weather takes a toll on things such as the wall at the park. Now it’s time for the caps on the wall to be repaired at the park to prevent deterioration of the wall from water and the elements.
The city is preparing a wall repair and improvement project for the RiverWalk. The city recently approved Williams Restoration & Waterproofing Inc. of La Vergne, Tenn., for $124,255 to repair the deteriorating wall.
The wall, now more than a decade old, has seen many of the stones at its top crumble, leading to more damage to the interior of the wall.
The process of restoring the wall will entail the removal and replacement of all the stone cap along the top of the wall, replacing spots along the decorative stone face that have water damage and waterproofing the wall to prevent future damage
This was a timely decision by the city to repair the capping on this wall from where it begins on Louisville Road to where it ends on River Street.
This is a wonderful tourist attraction that needs to be maintained. We applaud the city for being proactive and voting to repair the wall now before it gets any worse from the elements.
