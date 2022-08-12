We have sung the praises of our soldiers and veterans many times on this page, and with good reason. From the Revolutionary War to our current conflicts, the men and women who have entered military service have sacrificed much – and some have sacrificed their all.
So, while we respect and are proud of all who serve, we are a little extra proud when our local men or women excel in their chosen military branch.
Chance Saltzman, a 1987 graduate of Bowling Green High School, is one of those men.
President Joe Biden has nominated Lt. Gen. Saltzman to succeed Gen. John “Jay” Raymond as the next chief of the U.S. Space Force. The confirmation hearing is expected to be in November.
Saltzman currently serves as Space Force deputy chief for space, cyber and nuclear operations. Since graduating from BGHS, he’s climbed the military ladder, working his way up from a second lieutenant in 1991 to a three-star lieutenant general in 2020, the Daily News’ Sarah Michels reported.
As the technological and cyber capabilities of the U.S. and other nations have developed, there’s been an emerging need for defense in a new realm: outer space. The Space Force launched in 2019 as the military’s sixth military branch for that exact reason.
“All we’re trying to do is prevent a war in space, prevent a war in cyber,” Saltzman said recently during an event with alumni at his alma mater, Boston University.
Saltzman, who was called an “extremely gifted student” at BGHS and was commissioned via the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1991 after graduating from Boston University, is now ready for the job as Space Force chief, Raymond said in a statement from the Air Force.
“His extensive space experience and deep understanding of how to integrate space into the defense of our nation have made him indispensable to the establishment of this service, and Guardians the world over will not find a more loyal teammate,” Raymond said.
Before being confirmed by the Senate, Saltzman’s nomination will go before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
In his role at the Space Force, Saltzman said he wants to focus on “adding value” to the U.S. defense system while avoiding “bureaucratic bloat.”
“I am very honored and humbled by the nomination to be the second Chief of Space Operations,” he said in a statement from the Air Force. “If confirmed, (my wife) Jennifer and I will be committed to building on the incredible foundation Gen. Jay and Mollie Raymond put in place for our service and we are forever grateful for their service and dedication.”
We are grateful for Saltzman’s service and hope that the Senate will approve his nomination.
