Sanctuary cities have no place in our country.
It’s illegal for a city to be a sanctuary, but several far-left states such as California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New York and others allow for them in violation of federal law.
We have said many times and we will say it again: The states that allow these illegal sanctuary cities need to have all federal funding taken away from them until they comply with federal law.
President Donald Trump has made this message very clear and has put all of these states on notice that he will not hesitate to cut off their federal funding unless they comply. He was right to do so, only to see these states use taxpayer dollars to appeal this administration’s decision, tying it up in federal courts.
It’s a shame, but when you’re dealing with mayors and governors in some very liberal areas such as those we mentioned, it’s not a big surprise. It just goes to show they obviously condone illegal behavior, which is very telling about them and their out-of-touch ideologies.
The reality is that immigration policy is a responsibility of the federal government under the Constitution, not a responsibility of cities and states.
Thankfully, sanctuary cities haven’t popped up in Kentucky and we need to do all we can to ensure that they don’t. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to see the state’s two most liberal cities, Louisville and Lexington, opt for sanctuary status as both cities are run by politicians whose views closely mirror the national Democratic Party.
That is why we wholeheartedly support Senate Bill 1, which would prevent city and county governments from adopting sanctuary status and require most public employees to use their “best efforts” to help enforce federal immigration laws.
State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, who introduced the bill last week, touted the measure as a public safety tool to combat Kentucky’s drug woes, including a Mexican drug trafficking network reputed to operate in the state.
Carroll is exactly right that this is a public safety tool that is badly needed to protect Kentuckians.
The measure was endorsed Thursday by Daniel Cameron, the state’s new attorney general.
Cameron, a Republican, said sanctuary policies can “discourage collaboration” that hinder law enforcement investigations. The result, he said, can create “an obvious vulnerability that can be exploited by those who wish to break the law.”
It, along with passing a two-year budget in the 60-day session, appears to be some of the top priorities of the GOP-controlled Statehouse.
It’s no surprise that the American Civil Liberties Union has stuck its nose into this matter, once again using the fear-mongering tactics it is widely known for in an effort to discourage the passage of this bill. They say the bill is discriminatory, which it’s not, and that it would lead to racial profiling and separation of families targeted for deportation.
This out-of-touch organization couldn’t be any more wrong with its scare tactics. Their view is racist on its face, since it suggests that everyone who is here illegally is from the same ethnic group, which is not the case.
State Rep. John Blanton, R-Pikeville, said it best of the legislation: “This is not a discriminatory piece of legislation. This is a piece of legislation that protects our law enforcement to do their jobs and provides protection to our citizens in this commonwealth.”
Blanton is right on target. This is not discriminatory legislation, but rather sound legislation that doesn’t handcuff law enforcement from doing its job and protects the legal residents of our state.
We commend Carroll for introducing this legislation and are very hopeful it becomes law, because it is certainly needed.
