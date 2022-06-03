With the significant residential and commercial growth along the Nashville Road corridor in southern Warren County comes an increased need for convenient access to county services.
Seeing an opportunity to better reach residents of this area, the Warren County Public Library and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department have joined forces to offer a satellite library location in space inside the new indoor tennis facility at Buchanon Park.
As soon as this summer, the WCPL’s latest satellite branch will be open and stocked with about 10,000 books and other materials, according to library Director Lisa Rice. The titles will be mostly geared toward children and young adults, but the location will offer popular fiction for adults as well. Additionally, laptop computers will be available for use on site, and Rice said patrons at the satellite location will be able to put items at other branches on hold until they can be collected.
“When we built the tennis facility, we tried to have multi-use components,” said Chris Kummer, the county’s parks and recreation director. “We had been working with the library on various programs, so we felt it was a good strategic move to have a satellite branch in a growing area of the county.”
The library has been using satellite branches in spots around the county to expand its reach without breaking the bank.
So far, satellite locations have been established at the Boys and Girls Club, the Parker-Bennett Community Center and The Foundry Christian Community Center. Rice said the library also plans to open a satellite location in the new headquarters for the HOTEL INC nonprofit on Boatlanding Road.
“Over the last decade we’ve laid out a plan to serve as many people as possible ... ,” Rice said. “We’re serving children who might not otherwise have access to the library’s services. It’s a cost-effective way to do it.”
This arrangement between the library and the parks department is a smart way to use existing county property and resources to enhance residents’ access to services. The library site won’t interfere with the tennis center’s normal operations, Kummer said, so it certainly appears to be a win-win situation.
We applaud the WCPL, the parks department and Warren Fiscal Court for working together for the benefit of the community.
